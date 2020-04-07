THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a beautiful day with highs in the 60s, we can expect some changes tonight. A fast-moving storm system will spread clouds and rain into Connecticut. The rain will arrive after midnight. Lows will be in the 40s.
At least this evening will be nice, which is good news! The sky will be partly cloudy, and the Full “Pink” Moon will shine brightly! It is also the largest supermoon of the year! The full moon coincides with the lunar perigee, which is the moons closest point to Earth during its elliptical orbit. Technically, the full moon will occur at 10:35 this evening, and earlier this afternoon it was only 221,851 miles away from the Earth. For moon gazers, temperatures will fall back through the 50s this evening across much of the state, which is pleasant for early April.
WEDNESDAY…
The storm center will track near or just to the south of New England tomorrow morning, then it will move rapidly out to sea during the afternoon. Rain is likely tomorrow morning, and it could be moderate to heavy for a short time. Thunder is possible in some locations. Most of the rain will be gone by midday, then the afternoon will be mostly cloudy and seasonably cool with highs in the 50s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. Lows will range from 40-45.
THURSDAY…
A potent storm system will approach New England from the west on Thursday. We should get through the morning commute with little or no rain, but rain is likely by late morning and throughout much of the afternoon. This storm will produce a lot of lift, which means there will be some embedded heavy downpours. There will also be some elevated instability, which means a few thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the 50s.
Rain will end by early Thursday evening, then the sky will become partly cloudy as westerly flow of cooler, drier air develops. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s.
FRIDAY…
Friday will be blustery and chilly. Highs will only be near 50 degrees, but temperatures could stay in the 40s in the Litchfield Hills. A westerly wind will gust to over 30 mph, and that will make if feel even colder. Sky conditions will vary from partly cloudy to overcast, and scattered showers are likely. In the higher elevations, wet snow could mix in.
The sky will become mainly clear Friday night, and it will be breezy and cold. Temperatures will fall through the 40s during the evening then into the 30s by morning.
THE EASTER WEEKEND…
Saturday is shaping up to be a very nice day, although it will be breezy and seasonably cool. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures are expected to reach 50-55. The mercury will dip into the 30s Saturday night, and in some locations the temperature could dip to near or below freezing.
Easter Sunday is looking good too. Sunrise is at 6:14, and at that time the sky should be clear to partly cloudy. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon as the next storm approaches the region. However, rain will hold off until Sunday night. That is great timing! It is going to be a comfortable Easter with highs near 60 degrees, perhaps a little higher.
MONDAY…
A strong storm system will move through the Northeast on Monday. Rain could be heavy at times during the morning, and the wet weather could last well into the afternoon. The exact track of the storm center is still in question, which will have an impact on the temperature. For now, we are forecasting highs near 60.
TUESDAY…
The outlook for Tuesday is a bit uncertain. At this point, we are forecasting a partly sunny, breezy day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. However, a cloudier and wetter day can’t be ruled out.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.