THE MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND
Clouds thicken tonight
Clouds will spread over the state tonight, as the next rain-maker approaches. Rain showers will start to enter the southwestern part of the state closer to dawn. The air will be chilly, with lows in most towns reaching down into the 40s.
Wet at times Mother's Day
Showers will return tomorrow. The first in a series of coastal storms will slip out to sea to the south of New England on Mother’s Day. There will be ample moisture with this storm to make scattered rain showers, if not a period of steady rain. As it appears now, the showers will remain “hit or miss” in a scattered fashion during the morning and then congeal into a period of steady rain during the afternoon. The air will be cool with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
The rain will taper off by early in the night, but clouds will remain a-plenty. Lows will be in the upper-40s to around 50 degrees.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
The next in the series of coastal storms will bring rain to the state Monday, especially later in the day and Monday night. It could be a soaking rain, thanks to the presence of cold air in the high altitudes to amplify the “lift” in the atmosphere responsible for growing rain clouds. It’ll be breezy and raw too with highs in the mid-50s.
This will be a slow-moving storm will become “cut-off” from the steering currents aloft, which will allow it to sit and spin over the Northeast for yet another day Tuesday. The coldest core of high-altitude cold air will swirl around and over New England. As a result, more rain will be likely on Tuesday. Once again, it will be breezy and unseasonably cool with highs only in the upper-40s and low-50s. The cold air aloft will be responsible for the possibility of wet snow in the higher elevations of northern New England!
Between now and the end of the day Tuesday, we could pick up 1-3” of rain across the state.
DRIER WEDNESDAY
Weather conditions will improve by midweek as the upper level low lifts away to the north and east of New England. Wednesday should be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the 60s.
WET AGAIN THURSDAY & FRIDAY
More rain may return Thursday. The next disturbance will spread clouds and showers into the state, especially during the afternoon. Highs should range from 65-70.
Showers will be again possible Friday afternoon. A cold pool of air aloft in conjunction with a trough in the mid-altitudes will touch of showers, especially during the afternoon, when peak heating occurs. Friday will otherwise be variably cloudy and breezy with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
SHOWERS NEXT SATURDAY
The wet weather may continue Saturday as Friday’s low pressure system lingers. There is some indication that we will see more long-lasting drying Saturday night.
APRIL 2019 IN REVIEW
April went go into the record books as the second wettest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and records date back to 1905. That is quite impressive! The grand total for the month was 8.06” at Bradley International Airport. The wettest April on record was in 1983 when we had 9.90” of rain. 3rd place goes to 1929 with a total of 7.66”. The average temperature in April came in at 51.0 degrees, which is 1.6 degrees warmer than normal. Plus, we only had a trace of snow. Average snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Log In
