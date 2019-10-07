THIS WEEK
Wet Monday
The sky will be mostly cloudy today, and showers are likely as a cold front moves through the state. There may be a few embedded thunderstorms as well, especially during the late afternoon and evening. The day will be a mild, muggier one with highs 70-75. The wet weather will end overnight. 0.5”-1.0” of rain will be possible in some parts of the state.
Pleasant Tuesday
A large high pressure system will bring drier weather conditions tomorrow. Showers will end before dawn tomorrow, then the air will dry out nicely. We're expecting partly sunny skies. Highs will range from 65-70. Tomorrow night will be clear and cooler with lows 40-45.
Coastal storm Wednesday through Friday
The weather Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be highly dependent on a coastal storm that will develop to the southeast of New England. This system will likely get guided slowly around New England by high pressure anchored to our north. Plan on mainly cloudy and occasionally showery weather too. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s as clouds remain resolute. Showers will be possible at any time, but later Wednesday, and then later Thursday into early Friday seem to be time frames when numerous showers will be possible.
Pleasant Saturday & next Sunday
Although there may be a shower early Saturday as a cold front passes through, the day will turn out to be nice, with sunshine, a westerly breeze, and highs in the lower 60s. Sunday will prove to be equally nice.
SEPTEMBER 2019
September went into the record books as a mild, dry month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 64.8 degrees, which is 1.0 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, there was only 1.94” of rain at Bradley, which is 1.94” below normal!
The hottest temperature was 92 degrees on the 23rd, and the coldest temperature was 38 degrees on the 19th and 20th.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
