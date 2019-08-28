TODAY...
We're starting our Wednesday on a much milder note with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s --- more in line with 'normal' as opposed to the chilly 40s we've experienced the past couple of mornings. We'll see some limited sunshine before trending unsettled with rain becoming likely. Temperatures this afternoon top out between 75 and 80.
A cold front is on the approach today from the west; at the same time tropical moisture associated with Tropical Storm Erin will get drawn northward into the region. As the center of this system will track well offshore, Atlantic facing coastline can expect large swells, rough surf and rip currents. The big headline for CT will be the potential for torrential downpours. Scattered showers develop by midday with rain becoming heavier at times late afternoon, through the evening hours (rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out). Generally speaking, 1-2 inches of rain could fall, with locally higher amounts --- especially near the RI border and across southeastern CT. Isolated poor drainage, nuisance type flooding will be possible. There is the potential for some very localized flash flooding. The heaviest of the rain appears to fall across eastern MA and RI, that's where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect.
The wet weather winds down overnight.
THURSDAY...
Tomorrow is shaping up to be quite nice. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will reach the low and mid-80s. A northwesterly flow will deliver somewhat drier air, so the humidity will be comfortable.
FRIDAY…
We'll end the week with a mix of sun and clouds. A weak cold front will approach New England from the west but it will have very little moisture to work with as it moves through CT. That means there will only be a slight chance for a shower, primarily later in the day. A southwesterly flow in advance of the front will keep us warm, and the humidity will tick upward. Highs will be in the mid-80s.
After the front passes through, a dry northwesterly flow will develop at night. Temperatures will dip into the 50s and lower 60s.
THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND…
High pressure will build into the region on Saturday and that means the holiday weekend will be off to a beautiful start! Saturday will be mostly sunny, and the humidity will be low. Highs should top out near 80 degrees, but temperatures could potentially stay in the 70s.
The combination of a clear sky, light wind, and dry air will allow temperatures to drop well into the 50s Saturday night. There may be some upper 40s in the normally cooler locations.
Sunday will start out nice, but clouds will take over during the afternoon. While most of the day will likely be dry, some light rain showers may develop at some point late in the day. Temperatures will likely peak in the 70s.
The risk of showers will continue on Monday, Labor Day. However, a washout appears very unlikely at this point. We are expecting highs near 80 and the air should turn a little muggier.
TUESDAY…
A developing southwesterly flow will usher warm, humid air into Southern New England. Temperatures will likely rise well into the 80s. While most of the day should be dry, a passing shower can’t be ruled out.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
