CLOUDY & COOL TONIGHT
We had more clouds than anticipated today. We think these clouds will hang around the state tonight, too. The end result will be a night that will be a touch milder than we were once forecasting: instead of widespread 40s, most towns will have lows in the 50-55 degree range and only the coolest northern towns may have lows in the upper-40s.
What is the cause of the clouds? A boundary has stalled to the south, close enough that its clouds have spread over the state and kept away the sun we hoped to have today, and the chill we had anticipated tonight.
NEXT WEEK
Cool and dry Monday
Monday is shaping up to be a crisp autumn day, but also a cloudy one. A large high pressure system drifting across New England and eastern Canada. At the same time, the circulation around this system will bring an easterly wind into New England. This wind, right off the ocean, will end any morning sunshine by creating clouds by early afternoon. There may even be enough moisture to produce a little mist late-day. Highs will only be in the 60s.
Wet & cool Tuesday
Wet weather is coming Tuesday. We will have steady rain during a large portion of the day. This rain will result from an approaching warm front that will be meandering north, pushing moisture up and over the cooler, denser air present here. There will be enough lift to make quite a bit of rain; 0.5” to 1.5” of rain is possible. Under the clouds and, with the warm front remaining south, it will be a cool day with highs in the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees.
Warm & unsettled Wednesday
Warm, muggy, and unsettled weather will come Wednesday. By afternoon, the warm front will lift north of the state and Connecticut will then be in the warm air sector. Temperatures should reach at least 80 degrees and the air will be quite humid. An approaching cold front will stir up a few showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Some of the stronger thunderstorms may produce gusty wind.
Remaining unsettled Thursday & Friday
You should expect more clouds along with showers and possibly a thunderstorm Wednesday night and Thursday. The cold front that will have approached Wednesday will slow down, resulting in this protracted period of unsettled weather. We are forecasting highs in the upper 70s on Thursday, but that all depends on the position and the alignment of the front. The unsettled weather may linger into Friday as well with more rain or showers expected. We are forecasting highs in the 70s then, too.
Pleasant next weekend
A refreshing northwesterly breeze will usher partly sunny, seasonably cool weather to the state Saturday. High pressure will nose itself into the state during the day, pushing out the pesky frontal boundary that will have been lingering for several days. Sunday will be warmer and partly sunny as high pressure remains in control of our weather.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
