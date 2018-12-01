THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECEMBER
Decent Saturday
Watch your step early this morning! There will be black ice in some areas, where moisture has frozen on untreated roads, sidewalks, steps, and the like. By 10 AM, as temperatures go above freezing, the ice shall melt away.
Otherwise, the weather will cooperate nicely today for any plans to rake leaves or put up outdoor holiday decorations. And, if you have plans to bring your Christmas tree home, the weather will not slow you down. The day will be brightest in the morning with a mostly sunny sky, then clouds will spread over the state during the afternoon. It’ll be a chilly day, but the wind will be light. Highs will range from 37-45.
Rain tonight
Tonight will be wet. A storm will spread rain into the state this evening. It will likely develop from southwest to northeast between 8pm and midnight. At the onset with temperatures in the 30s, there could be some mixing with snow and sleet in some parts of the state. Once all rain, the rain will become heavy at times after midnight as a warm front moves northward toward southern New England. Temperatures will hold steady or they might even rise a little before dawn.
Soggy start Sunday
Rain will be heavy at times Sunday morning then it will taper off to scattered showers during the afternoon. High temperatures will greatly depend on the progress of the warm front. Temperatures could stay in the 40s in the Litchfield Hills, but temperatures will likely rise well into the 50s in southern portions of the state. For the Greater Hartford Area, we are forecasting highs in the lower 50s Sunday afternoon.
Lingering showers will end Sunday night and the sky will begin to clear, but it’ll be a mild night for early December with lows in the 40s.
NEXT WEEK
The latest model runs continue to keep the storm track to the south of New England through most of next week. That means we could go through the week without any major precipitation events. This could change, but for now we are cautiously optimistic.
A cold front will approach Connecticut from the west on Monday. In advance of the front, we’ll have a west-southwest flow of mild air. Temperatures could reach 55-60! We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there will only be a slight chance for a shower when the front arrives later in the day. Colder air will spread over the state Monday night and temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and 30s by dawn.
Tuesday will be partly sunny, windy and colder with highs 40-45. A northwest wind could gust to over 30 mph at times, making it feel even colder.
Wednesday should be mostly sunny and cold with morning lows 15-25 and afternoon highs in the 30s. At least the wind will be lighter with high pressure moving into position over New England.
Thursday should be partly to mostly sunny and cold with morning lows in the teens to lower 20s, and afternoon highs 35-40. Once again, the wind shouldn’t be much of a bother.
We may get a shot of colder air by the end of next week. At this time, we are forecasting partly sunny skies Friday with highs in the 30s, and a strong northwest wind that could gust to 40 mph or higher. The air will turn even colder Friday night and Saturday.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
THANKSGIVING & BLACK FRIDAY RECORD COLD
Last Thursday went down in the record books as the coldest November 22nd and the coldest Thanksgiving Day for the Hartford Area since at least 1905, when the National Weather Service started keeping records. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, it was feeling more like the single digits if not sub-zero for much of the day thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind.
With an a low of 9 degrees, a new record was set. The prior ‘record low’ for November 22nd was 14 degrees, set in 1969. Also, the record low for any Thanksgiving was also broken; prior to this Thanksgiving, it was 12 set on the 28th in 2002.
The high on the 22nd was 21 degrees. This reading also breaks a record for ‘coldest high’ temperature. The prior record was 27 degrees, on the books for both the 22nd of November from 1978… as well as for any Thanksgiving, previously set on the 23rd in 1989. Also, our 21-degree high temperature for the day was the coldest high temperature ever recorded of any day in any November!
If those weren’t enough, there is one more. The ‘average’ temperature for November 22, 2018 was 15.0 degrees, which is a tie for all-time coldest November day (with November 26, 1938). Therefore, by four days, Thanksgiving 2018 marks the earliest date with an average this cold for the autumn season.
------------------------------------
Friday morning, a new slew of records was set as radiational cooling (clear sky, calm wind, dry air in place) allowed temperatures to drop dramatically. The low of 5 degrees for the Hartford Area obliterated the prior record of 12 degrees from 1972. November 23rd, 2018 will also go down with the 2nd coldest low temperature of any day for the entire month on record. For Bridgeport, the low of 12 degrees marks the coldest all-time low for the month!
