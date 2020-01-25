THE LAST WEEKEND OF JANUARY 2020
Wet weather ends tonight
Rain is continuing as I type. In some cases, the rain is coming down heavily. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible over the next several hours as the axis of heaviest rain will also be coincident with an axis of elevated instability. The rain is expected to taper off between 9 PM and midnight. Rainfall totals from this storm will likely range from 0.75” to 1.50”.
After the rain has ended, skies will partially clear. Lows will range from 30 to 37 and there will be a bit of a breeze. Although a few icy spots will be possible in areas that have lows closer to 32, the breeze should mitigate the issue, helping to dry most roadways before the rain water will have an opportunity to freeze.
Drier Sunday
Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. The risk of a rain or wet snow shower will be low. There will be a brisk west-northwesterly breeze, but it won’t be too cold with highs in the 40s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, and just slightly colder with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
NEXT WEEK
The weather could be storm-free all next week; there are strong indications the next storm won’t arrive until next weekend.
Monday
Monday will be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the low and middle 40s. A weak wave of low pressure and a cool front will pass through the state. This system may initiated an isolated sprinkle or flurry, but any precipitation we do receive will be spotty and light. Monday night will be clear to partly cloudy with lows 25-30.
Tuesday
Tuesday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies. It’ll be breezy and slightly colder with highs closer to 40 degrees. Tuesday night will be mainly clear, and lows will be in the 20s.
Wednesday
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs 35-40.
Thursday & Friday
Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and a little colder with morning lows 15-25, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Next weekend
A storm will be possible next weekend. The latest model view on the storm is not clear, however. One model brushes the coast with a shot of snow and rain Saturday. Another waits till Sunday for a longer-duration rain/snow event. In earlier runs, one of the long-range models was forecasting a rain event. Another was saying the storm would miss the region completely, going out to sea well to the south of New England. So, we know very little at this point other than we have a system that will require a close eye.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
ALL-TIME RECORD COLD IN 1961
It was on January 22nd in 1961 when the mercury plunged to -26 at Bradley International Airport. That stands as the all-time lowest temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and official records date back to 1905! That frigid temperature was part of 4-day stretch of record cold. The low was -13 on the 21st, -26 on the 22nd, -19 on the 23rd, and -19 on the 24th! As long as records have been kept, that is by far the coldest stretch!
LAST WEEKEND’S SNOWFALL
We had a manageable snowfall over the weekend. A sampling of snow totals from this storm shows 2-6” of snow fell: 6” in Torrington, 5” in Danielson, 4” in Mansfield Center, 3.5” in Tolland, Falls Village, and Staffordville, 3” in Higganum, and 2.5” in New London.
RECORD WARMTH THE WEEKEND OF 1/11 AND 1/12
New records were set for Saturday, January 11th: The high for the Hartford Area was 68° (previously 60° form 1983), for Bridgeport the high was 59° (surpassing 56° from 1975). Then, records for Sunday, January 12th were shattered: The high for Hartford was 70, (previously 60° from 2018). In Bridgeport, the high reached 69° (breaking the old record from 2018 of 53° by 16°).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
