AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Rain in the state tapers/ends early this afternoon from west to east, with clearing thereafter… so we will see the sun again later today, temps top out in the mid to upper 70s as the humidity decreases!
The weekend forecast remains on track! Dry, less humid and mostly sunny both days… highs Saturday will be in the lower 80s, Sunday will be a few degrees warmer. Coastal CT should see highs near 80 both days.
Next week looks hot, with temps 5 to 10° above average. After today, our next chance for rain/storms comes Tuesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
---------------------------------------
TODAY, 6/21/19…
Summer will officially begin later this morning at 11:54!
An area of low pressure will move out to sea to the east of New England today. Showers are likely this morning, but they should end around midday or shortly thereafter. We will then see some partial clearing during the afternoon. A strong northwesterly breeze will develop, and the humidity will begin to drop. Highs will range from 75-80. This morning's 2nd round of play at the Traveler’s Championship may be impacted or delayed due to soggy conditions, but weather conditions will be much better during the afternoon.
The dry northwesterly flow will bring clearing skies tonight as temperatures bottom out in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SUMMER…
Tomorrow will be a beautiful day and that's great news for the 3rd round of tournament play at the Traveler’s Championship! The sky will be mostly sunny, and the air will be seasonably warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Plus, a northwesterly breeze will keep the humidity at comfortable levels.
A ridge of high pressure will move into Southern New England tomorrow night. The combination of clear skies and lighter winds will allow temperatures to dip into the 50s in many outlying areas.
Sunday will be nice well. The sky will be mostly sunny. After a cool morning, temperatures will rise into the low and middle 80s thanks to the strong early summer sunshine. However, the humidity will remain low. It’ll be a terrific day for the final round of the Traveler’s Championship or any other outdoor activities that you may have planned!
MONDAY…
It now looks like Monday will be dry with high pressure in control most of the day. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny. Morning lows will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees, but the afternoon will be quite warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
TUESDAY…
Tuesday will be the transition day between warm and dry, and hot and humid. A warm front will likely bring cloudy skies and there will be the risk for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s and the humidity will be on the rise.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
We’ll likely be feeling some heat both days. Wednesday should be partly sunny with highs 85-90 and the air will be humid. By Thursday, temperatures will likely reach or even exceed the 90-degree mark over interior portions of the state. The sky will be partly sunny. Despite the heat, the risk of a thunderstorm should be low Wednesday and Thursday, although they can’t be completely ruled out.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
