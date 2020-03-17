NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Any lingering snow from this morning is done and over (some towns picked up around 1”)… scattered areas of light rain will continue through early afternoon, with perhaps some partial clearing before the sun sets. Temps today will top out near 50.
Tomorrow will be a dry, brighter day.
Another storm system arrives tomorrow night. By Thursday morning, we could see rain (with a wintry mix inland, at the onset). The rest of the day will feature showers, drizzle, and fog.
Friday, temps trend MUCH warmer --- 70 or higher inland. There will be a chance for rain with the passage of a cold front.
For the weekend, temperatures trend cooler as the wind intensifies. Both days look dry: highs in the 50s Saturday, 40s Sunday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-----------------------------------------
TODAY, 3/17/20…
Rain and snow will change to all rain this morning. Before the complete changeover, portions of Northern Connecticut could see a very minor accumulation of snow on grassy surfaces. Rain will end this afternoon, then the sky will become partly sunny during the mid to late afternoon hours. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s, so the day will end on a pleasant note!
The sky will become clear tonight, as lows range from 30-35.
WEDNESDAY…
An area of high pressure will build into New England by midweek. Therefore, tomorrow is shaping up to be a very pleasant day. The sky will be mostly sunny, and temperatures on the last full day of the winter season will be a little above normal. Highs will range from 50-55. The normal, or average high for March 18th is 48 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
High pressure will drift northward into the Canadian Maritimes tomorrow night, and this will allow a warm front to move up the coast. Therefore, the sky will become cloudy and rain will develop after midnight. Over Northern Connecticut, there could be a wintry mix at the start. Lows will be in the 30s.
THURSDAY…
Rain will fall statewide Thursday morning. Rain will taper off to drizzle during the afternoon, but the sky will remain cloudy. There will likely be areas of fog too. The warm front will stall to the south of New England, and that means we will remain in a cool east to northeasterly flow. Temperatures won’t rise out of the 40s.
The warm front will move northward Thursday night. The result will be occasional rain, drizzle, and areas of fog. Lows will be near 40, but temperatures will tend to rise toward dawn. By the way, spring will officially arrive Thursday night with the vernal equinox occurring at 11:50 pm!
FRIDAY…
A storm will track to the north of New England on Friday, and a strong southwesterly flow of unseasonably mild air will be in place over Connecticut. Over interior portions of the state, temperatures should reach or exceed 70 degrees! Shoreline communities will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s and 60s. The southwesterly wind could gust to over 30 mph. A few showers may linger into Friday morning, then we’ll see another chance for showers in the late afternoon and evening.
A cold front will sweep through the state late Friday night. A couple of showers are possible, and temperatures should drop close to 40 degrees by dawn.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SPRING…
A gusty north to northwesterly wind will usher much cooler air into the state on Saturday. Temperatures will peak near 50, but they will really drop off later in the day and especially Saturday night. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s and the sky will become sunny. The mercury will then dip into the 20s Saturday night under a clear, starlit sky!
A huge high pressure system will build into the Northeast on Sunday. It will bring plenty of chilly air with it. Despite abundant sunshine, temperatures will only reach 40-45 Sunday afternoon. In fact, temperatures may not rise out of the 30s in the Litchfield Hills.
Sunday night will be quite cold. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow the mercury to dip into the teens and lower 20s!
MONDAY…
High pressure will drift across New England on Monday. The sky will be sunny, but the air will remain chilly. Highs will be in the 40s at best. At least the wind will be light.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.