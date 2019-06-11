TODAY, 6/11/19…
A cold front will pass through the state this morning, and while we're dealing with showers right now, it will all come to an end by noon. Roads are wet this morning, and heavier showers are reducing visibility, so please keep your speeds down. Weather conditions will improve nicely by this afternoon as the cold front moves away to the east of New England. The rain will be gone by late morning, then the sky will become mostly sunny during the afternoon. Plus, a drier northwesterly breeze will develop, and the humidity will begin to drop. Temperatures will reach 75-80.
High pressure will move into Southern New England tonight. The combination of clear skies, diminishing winds, and dry air will allow for a big temperature drop. Overnight lows will likely range from 47-55.
WEDNESDAY…
With high pressure in place, tomorrow is shaping up to be a very nice day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, a light wind, and highs near 80 degrees. The sky will start out clear tomorrow night, then clouds will overspread the state after midnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the 50s.
THURSDAY…
A storm system and a warm front will move up the coast on Thursday. Therefore, we can expect periods of rain. Late day thunder is possible as the warm front moves closer to southern New England. Abundant cloud cover, rain, and an east to northeasterly flow most of the day should limit highs to 65-70.
The storm will move away to the north of Connecticut Thursday night. The rain will end, and a drier westerly flow will develop. The sky will become partly cloudy and temperatures will drop into the 50s.
FRIDAY…
While a few scattered showers are possible, most of the day should be dry. Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and a strong westerly breeze. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy and cool with lows in the 50s. The wind will diminish.
THE FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND…
The weekend weather is a tough call. A lot depends on the position of a frontal boundary. If the front remains to the north of Connecticut, this weekend will be warm with highs in the 80s. If the front is near or to the south of Connecticut, this weekend will be cooler.
For now, Saturday is shaping up to be partly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the 70s to near 80. Once again, temperatures could potentially reach the 80s away from the coast. The chance for rain appears to be low.
There may be a better chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Sunday, Father’s Day. The sky should be partly to mostly cloudy as highs near 80 degrees, perhaps even higher than that. The air should turn more humid as well.
MONDAY…
Morning clouds are expected to give way to partly sunny skies, and highs should be in the mid to upper 70s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
