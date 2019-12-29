RAIN & ICE TONIGHT
An Early Warning Weather Alert is in effect. Rain will continue to fall state-wide. In high elevations east and west of the Connecticut River, freezing rain will occur. Roads will become slippery in these hilly locations. In Greater Hartford, and in locations generally along and south of Route 6 in eastern Connecticut, and I-84 in western Connecticut, precipitation will remain mainly rain.
NEW YEAR’S WEEK
Wet and icy Monday
The Early Warning Weather Alert will continue Monday. We expect a rainy, raw day for most and an icy Monday for some. The storm that will have come closer Sunday night will move across the Great Lakes Region. A secondary storm will form along the East Coast and it will slip out to sea to the south of New England. Meanwhile, a cold high pressure system will be hunkered in to our north across eastern Canada and northern New England. This set-up will allow for cold air to “dam up” across southern New England, causing the cold rain and icy mix.
The rain and ice will continue to be steady in the morning, then it will taper off to occasional showers and drizzle during the afternoon or evening. A raw northeasterly wind will limit highs to near 40, give or take a few degrees.
A coating to an inch of slush and ice will be possible east and west of the river. Much of this accumulation will be in the form of freezing rain glaze, that will coat things, weighing them down. There may be significant icing specifically in north-central Litchfield County, where freezing rain will last for the longest time. Branches and powerlines may snap and power outages will be possible, especially in northwestern Connecticut. Little to no accumulation will occur south of Route 6 in eastern Connecticut and I-84 in western Connecticut.
Quieter by New Year’s Eve afternoon
Tuesday, New Year’s Eve, should be mostly cloudy and a rain or wet snow shower will be possible. However, we can expect some partial clearing toward evening. Highs will be in the 40s. We will likely be in good shape for New Year’s Eve festivities! The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, but no precipitation is expected. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s, which is nice, when all possibilities are considered.
Cooler & dry New Year’s Day
Wednesday, New Year’s Day, should be partly sunny and breezy with slightly above normal temperatures. Highs should be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Pleasant Thursday
Thursday will be quite pleasant with high pressure moving across the eastern United States. Our sky will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will remain above normal with highs 40-45.
Possible storm Friday
We’ll likely have to deal with a storm on Friday, but what form it takes remains to be seen. As usual, it all depends on the storm track. The European Model has warm track with the storm center passing to the west of New England. Meanwhile, the GFS is forecasting a much weaker storm and it keeps the atmosphere colder. With all the uncertainties and since the storm is a week away, we will just say there is a chance for rain or a wintry mix for now.
Quieter Saturday and next Sunday
After Friday’s storm exits, a little sun will come through the clouds. A few showers will also be possible. Highs will be in the 40s. Amid variably cloudy skies, there may also be a shower or two Sunday as a weak front passes through the state.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
As of right now, this December ranks in the top 10 for the snowiest (since records have been kept, and they go back to 1905!).
THE SNOWIEST DECEMBERS (GREATER HARTFORD AREA)
45.3” … 1945
35.4” … 1969
27.0” … 1970
23.4” … 2003
22.9” … 1947
21.7” … 1967
21.1” … 2019
20.7” … 2008, 1926
20.3” … 1995
20.0” … 1966, 1915
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
