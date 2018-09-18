TUESDAY RECAP…
It was a day of tropical downpours thanks to the remnants of Florence. A flash flood warning was issued for portions of Tolland and Windham Counties. Flood advisories were issued for other parts of the state. Many communities received 1-3” of rain and there may have been locally higher amounts. Doppler radar estimated 3-4” of rain near Killingworth. Towns like Wethersfield and East Killingly received more than an inch of rain. Fortunately, we did not have any severe winds in the state. However, a tornado warning was issued north of Boston this morning in the town of Marblehead. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod where there was a concern for tornadoes and waterspouts.
Heavy continued in Southern Connecticut this afternoon while the rain tapered off to scattered light rain showers in central and northern portions of the state. It felt quite tropical today with dew points rising well into the 70s at one point, but dew points began to drop across much of the state this afternoon as a northerly wind ushered in slightly drier air. Parts of the state even saw some sunshine this afternoon.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT….
The rain will be gone by early this evening. The sky will be partly cloudy this evening and tonight. Temperatures will be in the 60s and lower 70s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 58-65. There will be a breeze from the north or northeast throughout the night.
WEDNESDAY…
Tomorrow will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. It is going to be a breezy day with a northeasterly wind gusting to 20 mph, perhaps even higher. Highs will be in the low and middle 70s, which is close to normal. The normal, or average, high for September 19th is 74 degrees.
The mercury will dip into the 50s Wednesday night under partly cloudy skies.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
With high pressure in place, Thursday will be quite pleasant. We can expect partly sunny skies and the wind will be light. Highs will range from 70-75.
By Friday, a storm will race by to our north in Canada. This will allow a strong southwesterly flow of warmer air to develop. After morning lows near 60 degrees, temperatures should reach 80-85 Friday afternoon. The humidity will be a little higher as well. The southwest wind could gust to 20-30 mph before the day is over.
A cold front will pass through the state Friday night, but it won’t have much moisture to work with. A few scattered showers are possible, but they won’t produce much rain. Some communities could remain completely dry.
AUTUMN BEGINS THIS WEEKEND…
Autumn will officially arrive on Saturday at 9:54 in the evening. That is when the autumnal equinox will occur. Overall, the weekend is looking good with high pressure expected to build into New England. Saturday is shaping up to be a partly sunny day with highs 75-80. The mercury will dip into the range of 45-55 Saturday night and there will be a hint of fall in the air just in time for the beginning of the new season! Sunday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and highs 70-75. Sunday night will be cool as well with lows mostly in the 50s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The nice weather will carry over into early next week. We are forecasting partly sunny skies for Monday and seasonably mild temperatures with highs in the middle 70s.
Our weather should remain dry on Tuesday although an ocean flow could spread clouds into the state especially during the afternoon. It should be a cool day with highs close to 70 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.