The storm that brought torrential downpours and thunderstorms to the state today is now moving away to the east of Connecticut. The sky will be partly cloudy going into this evening and there will be a gusty northwesterly wind. Gusts to over 40 mph are likely. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect statewide. The wind will settle down a little overnight, but it will remain quite breezy. Plus, the air will gradually turn colder. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s then into the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 30s.
Tomorrow will be blustery and chilly. Highs will range from the 40s in the hills to the lower 50s along the I-95 corridor. Highs will be close to 50 in the Greater Hartford Area. A westerly wind could gust to 40 mph or higher, and that will make it feel even colder. Sky conditions will vary from partly cloudy to overcast, and scattered showers are likely. In the higher elevations, wet snow could mix in.
The sky will become mainly clear Friday night, and it will be breezy and cold. Temperatures will fall through the 40s during the evening then into the 30s by morning. Wind chill temperatures will dip into the 20s.
Saturday is shaping up to be a very nice day, although it will be breezy and seasonably cool. The sky will be mostly sunny, and temperatures are expected to reach the low and middle 50s. The mercury will dip into the 30s Saturday night, and in some locations the temperature could dip to freezing or below.
Easter Sunday is looking good too! The sun will rise at 6:14, and at that time the sky should be partly cloudy. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness toward evening as the next storm approaches the region. However, rain will hold off until Sunday night. That is great timing for us! It is going to be a comfortable Easter with highs 60-65 away from the coast.
A strong storm system will move through the Northeast on Monday. Rain could be heavy at times during the morning, but the wet weather will begin to taper off during the afternoon. The storm will track to the west of New England, and a strong southerly wind will pump very mild air into Connecticut. Temperatures should rise well into the 60s.
Both days will be mainly dry, but breezy and seasonably cool. Highs will be in the 50s, and the sky will be partly sunny. Nighttime lows will be in the 30s and lower 40s.
A developing coastal storm could spread clouds and rain into the state on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to reach the 50s. Wet snow could mix in over the higher elevations Thursday night.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
