The week is off to a primarily cloudy, cool and dry start (highs will again be below average, in the lower to mid-60s).
Tonight, rain arrives toward daybreak Tuesday. Tomorrow will be a wet day with periods of rain (perhaps a few rumbles of thunder), with an inch or two possible (especially in NW CT). Temperatures should be steady in the 60s… then rise overnight. Wednesday will then be warmer and muggier, in the wake of a warm front. With partial clearing, temperatures top out near/above 80… this air mass will be more unstable and with an approaching cold front, thunderstorms will be possible late in the day (if the ingredients come together, they could be strong to severe).
Behind this system, the rest of the week appears to feature fairly quiet and seasonable weather.
The weekend, as of now, looks to be dry with highs between 65 and 70 both days.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
THIS WEEK
Cool and dry Today
Today is shaping up to be a crisp autumn day, but also a cloudy one. A large high pressure system will drift across New England and Eastern Canada. At the same time, the circulation around this system will bring an easterly wind into New England. This wind, right off the ocean, will end any morning sunshine by creating clouds by early afternoon. Highs will only be in the 60s.
Wet & cool Tuesday
Wet weather is coming Tomorrow. We will have steady rain during a large portion of the day. This rain will result from an approaching warm front that will be meandering north, pushing moisture up and over the cooler, denser air present here. There will be enough lift to make quite a bit of rain; 0.5” to 1.5” of rain is possible. Under the clouds and, with the warm front remaining south, it will be a cool day with highs in the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees.
Warm & unsettled Wednesday
Warm, muggy, and unsettled weather will come Wednesday. By afternoon, the warm front will lift north of the state and Connecticut will then be in the warm air sector. Temperatures should reach at least 80 degrees and the air will be quite humid. An approaching cold front will stir up showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Some of the stronger thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. You should expect more clouds along with showers and possibly a thunderstorm Wednesday night.
Remaining unsettled Thursday & Friday
The cold front that will have approached Wednesday will slow down, resulting in this protracted period of cloudy weather. We are forecasting highs in the upper 70s on Thursday, but that all depends on the position and the alignment of the front. There could be some shower activity later Thursday night through Friday morning. The cloudy weather may linger into Friday as well. We are forecasting highs in the 70s then, too.
Pleasant next weekend
A refreshing northwesterly breeze will usher partly sunny, seasonably cool weather to the state Saturday. High pressure will nose itself into the state during the day, pushing out the pesky frontal boundary that will have been lingering for several days. Sunday will be partly sunny as high pressure remains in control of our weather.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
