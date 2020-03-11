THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The sky will remain mostly cloudy for a while this evening, then we’ll have a partly cloudy, moonlit sky overnight. It is going to be a cool evening with temperatures dropping back through the 40s. Overnight lows will range from 27-35.
THURSDAY…
An area of high pressure to our north will reach Nova Scotia by late in the day. The clockwise flow around the high will allow a moist ocean flow to develop. Therefore, morning sunshine will likely give way to a cloudier sky during the afternoon. Plus, a cool east to southeasterly breeze will limit highs to the upper 40s and lower 50s. It is possible a few sprinkles will develop during the afternoon.
A storm system and a warm front will advance toward Southern New England tomorrow night. Evening sprinkles will turn into a steadier rain as the night progresses. Lows will be near 40 degrees.
FRIDAY…
The storm system will move through New England on Friday. The morning commute will be wet, but the rain will end during the afternoon. We should see some partial clearing later in the day. Plus, a northwesterly breeze will begin to strengthen. Temperatures should briefly rise to near 60 degrees, but the air will turn much cooler Friday night. The mercury will dip into the 30s.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF WINTER…
It is the last weekend of the winter season since spring will arrive next week, on Thursday, March 19th. Because this is a leap year, the spring season will arrive earlier than it has in more than a century! However, it is shaping up to be a chilly weekend. Saturday will be partly sunny and windy. Highs will range from 48-55. A west to northwesterly wind will gust to over 30 mph, and the wind chill will be in the 30s at times.
A storm will bring rain and perhaps even some wet snow to portions of the Mid-Atlantic States Saturday night and Sunday. A few rain and snow showers could brush Connecticut Saturday night, but they will end before dawn Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. High pressure will become the dominant weather feature over New England for the second half of the weekend. The sky will become sunny on Sunday, and there will be a chilly northerly breeze. Highs will be in the 40s at best.
The mercury will then plunge solidly into the 20s Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK…
The chilly weather will carry over into the beginning of next week. Highs on Monday will only be in the low and middle 40s. It’ll be a dry day, although sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. Precipitation will arrive Monday night in the form of a wintry mix or rain. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s.
Rain is likely Tuesday morning, but it should end during the afternoon. That’s when a cold front will pass through the state. We should see some clearing during the mid to late afternoon. Highs should be near 50, give or take a few degrees.
An area of high pressure will build into New England by midweek. Therefore, Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
FEBRUARY 2020, AND THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER...
February went into the record books as a mild month with very little snow! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 34.2 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees warmer than normal. Only 12 other Februarys have been warmer over the last 115 years. The warmest February on record was in 1998, when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. This February, however, was one of the least snowy on record with only 0.4” of snow! 1912 and 1925 are tied for the least snowy February on record with only 0.1” of snow. Total precipitation for the month was 3.19”, which is 0.30” above normal. This includes rainfall plus the water equivalent of any snow and ice.
The average temperature for the Meteorological Winter comes in at 33.0 degrees. For record keeping purposes the Meteorological Winter includes all of December, January, and February. The average temperature in December was 31.7 degrees, which was very close to normal. However, the average temperature in January was 33.1 degrees, which was 7.0 degrees above normal. It was the 9th warmest January on record! As stated above, February’s average temperature was 34.2 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees above normal. Despite the mild weather most of this winter, we did not make the top 5 warmest winters on record. Instead, it was a tie for 10th place with the winter of 1948-1949, and 2016-2017. The warmest winter on record was the winter of 2001-02 when the average temperature was 35.2 degrees. The warmest temperature this winter was 70 degrees on January 12th. The coldest temperature was 4 degrees only 10 days later on January 22nd.
Total precipitation for the winter was 12.91”, which is 3.35” above normal. Total snowfall was 25.7”, which is 5.0” below normal. However, most of the snow fell in December. December had 22.0” of snow, which made it the 6th snowiest December on record. However, the combined snowfall total for January and February was only 3.7”. It turned out to be a boring winter for snow lovers! We only had 1 named storm and that was Winter Storm Abel on December 1st through the 3rd. Snowfall ranged from as little as 1” to 18.5” in North Granby.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
