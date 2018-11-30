NOVEMBER 2018…
November will go into the record books as the 2nd wettest on record for the Greater Hartford Area with a grand total of 8.25” of precipitation at Bradley International Airport. The wettest November on record was in 1972, when we had 8.53” of precipitation. This November is also the 7th snowiest on record with a total of 8.0” at Bradley thanks to Winter Storm Zoe. The snowiest November on record was in 1938 when we had 15.6” of snow. It was also a very cold month with an average temperature of 38.5 degrees. This is the 8th lowest average temperature on record for November. Numerous cold weather records were broken last week on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday (see below). Keep in mind, official records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905! So, all of these final numbers for this November are quite impressive!
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A disturbance in the upper wind flow will move away to the east of New England this evening. This will allow and area of high pressure to move into the region overnight. The snow and rain showers that moved across the state today will come to an end early this evening. Temperatures will be in the 30s this evening. Tonight, we can expect clearing skies and the mercury will dip into the 20s in many locations. The wind will remain light. We’ll have to watch out for icy patches on any surfaces that have not been treated.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECEMBER…
The weather will cooperate nicely tomorrow if you have plans to rake up some leaves or put up outdoor holiday decorations. If you have plans to bring your Christmas tree home, the weather will not slow you down. Tomorrow morning will be partly to mostly sunny, then clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon. It’ll be a chilly day, but the wind will be light. Highs will range from 37-45.
A storm will spread rain into the state tomorrow evening. It will likely develop from southwest to northeast between 8pm and midnight. At the onset, there could be some mixing with snow and sleet in some parts of the state. Temperatures will be in the 30s tomorrow evening. Rain will become heavy at times after midnight. This is when a warm front will northward toward Southern New England. Temperatures will hold steady or they might even rise a little before dawn.
Rain will be heavy at times Sunday morning then it will taper off to scattered showers during the afternoon. High temperatures will greatly depend on the progress of the warm front. Temperatures could stay in the 40s in the Litchfield Hills, but temperatures will likely rise well into the 50s in southern portions of the state. For the Greater Hartford Area, we are forecasting highs in the lower 50s Sunday afternoon.
Lingering showers will end Sunday night and the sky will begin to clear, but it’ll be a mild night for early December with lows in the 40s.
NEXT WEEK…
The latest model runs continue to keep the storm track to the south of New England through most of next week. That means we could go through the week without any major precipitation events. This could change, but for now we are cautiously optimistic.
A cold front will approach Connecticut from the west on Monday. In advance of the front, we’ll have a west-southwest flow of mild air. Temperatures could reach 55-60! We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there will only be a slight chance for a shower when the front arrives later in the day. Colder air will overspread the state Monday night and temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and 30s by dawn.
Tuesday will be partly sunny, windy and colder with highs 40-45. A northwest wind could gust to over 30 mph at times, making it feel even colder.
Wednesday should be mostly sunny and cold with morning lows 15-25 and afternoon highs in the 30s. At least the wind will be lighter with high pressure moving into position over New England.
Thursday should be partly to mostly sunny and cold with morning lows in the teens to lower 20s, and afternoon highs 35-40. Once again, the wind shouldn’t be much of a bother.
We may get a shot of colder air by the end of next week. At this time, we are forecasting partly sunny skies Friday with highs in the 30s, and a strong northwest wind that could gust to 40 mph or higher. The air will turn even colder Friday night and Saturday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
THANKSGIVING & BLACK FRIDAY RECORD COLD…
Last Thursday went down in the record books as the coldest November 22nd and the coldest Thanksgiving Day for the Hartford Area since at least 1905, when the National Weather Service started keeping records. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, it was feeling more like the single digits if not sub-zero for much of the day thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind.
With an a low of 9 degrees, a new record was set. The prior ‘record low’ for November 22nd was 14 degrees, set in 1969. Also, the record low for any Thanksgiving was also broken; prior to this Thanksgiving, it was 12 set on the 28th in 2002.
The high on the 22nd was 21 degrees. This reading also breaks a record for ‘coldest high’ temperature. The prior record was 27 degrees, on the books for both the 22nd of November from 1978… as well as for any Thanksgiving, previously set on the 23rd in 1989. Also, our 21-degree high temperature for the day was the coldest high temperature ever recorded of any day in any November!
If those weren’t enough, there is one more. The ‘average’ temperature for November 22, 2018 was 15.0 degrees, which is a tie for all-time coldest November day (with November 26, 1938). Therefore, by four days, Thanksgiving 2018 marks the earliest date with an average this cold for the autumn season.
------------------------------------
Friday morning, a new slew of records was set as radiational cooling (clear sky, calm wind, dry air in place) allowed temperatures to drop dramatically. The low of 5 degrees for the Hartford Area obliterated the prior record of 12 degrees from 1972. November 23rd, 2018 will also go down with the 2nd coldest low temperature of any day for the entire month on record. For Bridgeport, the low of 12 degrees marks the coldest all-time low for the month!
