AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Rain becomes likely this afternoon (initially as scattered showers) and it will continue into Tuesday morning. At times, the rain could be heavy and embedded thunderstorms are possible. We’ll likely see a half inch to an inch of rain in a 24 hr period, with locally higher amounts… if downpours were to move over the same area, poor drainage/nuisance flooding can’t be ruled out.
Tomorrow afternoon the sun comes out… Wednesday looks to be a bright, warm day.
Thursday, another storm system will move up the coast bringing another round of rain and potential thunderstorms.
As of now, the upcoming weekend appears to be seasonable: dry Saturday with a chance for rain on Sunday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
------------------------------------
TODAY, 6/10/19
Rain will return to the forecast by midday today. After high pressure protects us from the rain this morning, a large area of moisture will move northward toward New England during the afternoon. After morning sunshine, the sky will become mostly cloudy with an increasing chance for rain by mid-afternoon. By dinner time, there will be showers statewide. Highs will be in the 70s and warmest in eastern Connecticut, where the rain is expected to begin later than in other parts of the state. In western-most Connecticut, the day will prove cooler, thanks to the earlier onset of rain. Some towns will have highs only in the 60s.
A southerly flow will transport humid air into the state tonight. This humidity will keep temperatures from dropping no lower than the 60s. With the moisture still flowing into the region, showers or a few periods of rain will be likely.
TUESDAY
More rain will be possible for portions of the day tomorrow. A cold front will sweep across the state. Showers will be likely in the morning and early afternoon; a few thunderstorms will be possible, too. On the heels of the front, a northwesterly breeze will usher drier air into the region. Therefore, we're expecting the rain to end by about noontime. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
The sky will become clear tomorrow night, as temperatures dip into the 50s.
WEDNESDAY
With high pressure in place, Wednesday is shaping up to be a very nice day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs near 80 degrees. Wednesday night will be clear and cool with lows in the 50s.
THURSDAY
Unsettled weather will be possible Thursday. A coastal storm and a warm front will bring periods of rain or showers on Thursday. Late day thunder is possible as the warm front moves closer to southern New England. Abundant cloud cover, rain, and an east to northeasterly flow should limit highs to 65-70.
FRIDAY
Friday will be pleasant. After a few clouds during the morning, the sun will emerge. Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 70s.
THE UPCOMING WEEKEND
The upcoming weekend is looking okay at this time. We're expecting mostly sunny skies during the day on Saturday. At night, we can expect a few showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s. As a cold front approaches Sunday, showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s once again.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.