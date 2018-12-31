** A Wind Advisory has been issued for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, Windham Counties for Tuesday**
11am update...
TURNING WET NEW YEAR’S EVE
Clouds have been thickening all morning, and the rain will be moving into CT later this afternoon. Once it arrives, it will pick up in intensity and it looks like it will be pouring at midnight! Not great news for all those who are heading outside to welcome in the New Year. Temperatures will be climbing into the 40's today and will hold steady into the 40's this evening, actually rising overnight. There may be a few pockets of below freezing temps in NW CT to support a couple of hours of wintry mixed precipitation at the onset; if this wintry weather occurs, it would be spotty. The time frame for any icy spots would be between 3-5pm.
Many towns will be picking up an inch to an inch and a half of rain. Currently, we are in 5th place in the Hartford area for the wettest years on record. With enough rain before midnight, we could jump up to spot #4.
RAIN AT MIDNIGHT, JANUARY 1, 2019
As the stroke of midnight, there will be widespread rain across the state. Readings will be in the low 40s at that point, so it will be a cold rain.
TURNING DRIER, MILD NEW YEAR’S DAY
Then, on Tuesday January 1st, 2019, the wet weather will depart by mid-morning and, at the same time, the new year will begin with incredibly mild weather. We should have a morning with clearing skies and highs in the 50s. One model is suggesting a few towns may even have readings near 60. Cooler weather will infiltrate as the atmosphere dries further during the afternoon. Winds will be quite strong tomorrow..gusting at times near 40 or even 50mph. This is enough to bring down some branches, or even cause isolated power outages.
COLDER WEATHER RETURNS MID-WEEK
The air will turn colder again midweek. Wednesday, we only expect highs in the mid to upper 30s. It will be breezy and mostly sunny. Thursday appears to be even colder; after lows in the teens, highs will be in the lower and middle 30s.
We should note that one model run of one model took a curious turn and projected a quick-moving storm would bring rain and snow Thursday, suggesting that inland hill towns could see a coating to an inch or two. Due to the inconsistency in this solution from all others, we have discounted it but not forgotten it. We mention it here and now so you are aware of potential changes to the forecast we may be compelled to make in the future.
STORMY FRIDAY
At the end of the week, we’ll be watching the potential development of a storms system over the Tennessee Valley that could bring an icy mix at the outset, then rain to the state, as the air warms back past 40. This storm will quickly move to our northwest, ensuring this wetter, not wintry, result.
FAIR WEATHER NEXT WEEKEND
Expect partly sunny and cooler weather Saturday and Sunday. Friday’s soaker will have moved into the Maritimes and high pressure over the Great Lakes will make a run toward New England. The resulting gradient will bring a fresh breeze and dry air. The gradient will relax, and so, too, will the breeze Sunday and the air will moderate some.
Meteorologists Mike Cameron, Melissa Cole
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.