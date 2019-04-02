MARCH 2019 RECAP...
For the Greater Hartford Area, March came in a little cooler than normal and a little drier than normal. However, snowfall was above normal. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 36.7 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 3.07”, which is 0.55” below normal. However, total snowfall was 10.3”, which is 3.9” above normal. Most of the snow fell at the beginning of the month, especially on March 3rd and 4th. The lowest temperature was 5 degrees on March 7th. The highest temperature was 70 degrees, and that occurred just a few days ago, on March 30th.
TODAY…
High pressure is centered over Southern New England this morning, then it will move off into the Canadian Maritimes during the afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny and a cool east to northeasterly breeze will develop. Highs will range from the 40s at the coast to the lower 50s over interior portions of the state.
TUESDAY NIGHT & WEDNESDAY…
A storm will move up the coast tonight. While the heaviest precipitation will stay to our east, we will likely catch the western fringe of the storm. Therefore, we can expect a period of rain, maybe even a little snow, late tonight and tomorrow morning.
Since the storm will move quickly, weather conditions will rapidly improve tomorrow. Any precipitation will end by mid to late morning, then the sky will become partly to mostly sunny. The afternoon hours will be dry and pleasant with highs in the upper 50s.
A QUIET THURSDAY…
A northwesterly flow will deliver a shot of dry, seasonably cool weather. The sky will be mostly sunny. Morning lows will range from 30-35, and afternoon highs will be in the middle 50s. A brisk northwesterly breeze will become lighter later in the day as high pressure moves closer to New England.
A WINTRY MIX FRIDAY…
By the end of this week, we’ll be caught between 2 weather systems … a cool high pressure system over New England, and a warm front that will be stretched across the Mid-Atlantic States. A band of precipitation associated with the warm front could move into Connecticut by Friday morning. High pressure will supply the cool, or chilly, air. Therefore, a period of mixed precipitation appears likely Friday morning, which would include rain, sleet, and snow. This wintry mix should change to all rain across much of the state Friday afternoon. It's shaping up to be a damp, raw day with highs only in the 40s.
Some accumulation of snow is possible Friday morning, and this is something we’ll have to keep an eye on throughout the week since the wintry weather could have some impact on the morning commute.
THIS WEEKEND…
Rain should end early Saturday morning, then we’ll be in great shape for the rest of the weekend. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny Saturday afternoon as temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Sunday will be warmer with highs well up in the 60s away from the coast and the sky will be mostly sunny with high pressure in place.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
This will be a period of unseasonably mild weather. By Monday, a strong southerly flow will send temperatures rising through the 60s to near 70 degrees away from the coast. Increasing moisture levels will bring some clouds and perhaps a few rain showers to the state as well.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
