TODAY…
An intense storm moved up the coast through the night. While the heaviest precipitation and the strongest winds stayed to the east of Connecticut, we did catch the western fringe of the storm. Rain developed last night and it's just starting to wind down now.
The intense storm will move rapidly northward into the Canadian Maritimes today and weather conditions will rapidly improve. Precipitation is ending as i type. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s! However, a strong west to northwest wind will develop and we could have gusts to 40 mph or higher during the afternoon. Therefore, a WIND ADVISORY has been posted for the entire state from 2pm this afternoon until 9pm this evening.
Tonight will be clear, breezy and cooler. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.
A QUIET THURSDAY…
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, and the air will be seasonably cool. Highs will be in the middle 50s across much of the state. The normal, or average, high for April 4th is 56 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. We’ll still have a strong west to northwesterly breeze most of the day. The wind will rapidly subside by evening.
Temperatures will drop to 30-35 tomorrow night, and clear skies will give way to increasing cloudiness especially after midnight.
A WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE FRIDAY…
By the end of this week, we’ll be caught between 2 weather systems … a cool high pressure system over New England, and a warm front that will be stretched across the Mid-Atlantic States. A band of precipitation associated with the warm front could move into Connecticut at some point Friday morning. High pressure will supply the cool maritime air. Therefore, rain or a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and wet snow is expected to develop Friday morning. Precipitation should change to all rain across much of the state Friday afternoon. It is shaping up to be a damp, raw day with highs only in the 40s.
Rain will linger into Friday night as temperatures dip into the upper 30s.
THE WEEKEND…
Rain should end early Saturday morning, then we’ll be in great shape for the rest of the day. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny by Saturday afternoon and temperatures are expected to reach the lower 60s.
Sunday will start out sunny, then clouds will take over during the afternoon. Rain may arrive by evening. At least most of the day will be dry and mild with highs 60-65 away from the coast. Shoreline highs may be held to the 50s due to a developing onshore breeze. We should note the European Model is forecasting mostly sunny skies and dry weather throughout the day Sunday with highs well up in the 60s away from the coast.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The guidance models diverge significantly Monday and Tuesday. The European Model is forecasting a southerly flow of unseasonably warm weather Monday with temperatures possibly exceeding 70 degrees away from the coast. Meanwhile, the GFS is forecasting a much different scenario with high pressure to our north and a stationary front to our south. If this happens, we would have periods of rain and drizzle along with a much cooler northeasterly flow. In this case, highs would range from 50-55. The sky would stay mostly cloudy on Tuesday and a cool maritime flow will limit highs to the 50s.
It is hard to say which model is the one of choice. However, for now we are going with the GFS solution of cooler, damp weather. We will keep you updated over the coming days!
MARCH 2019 RECAP…
For the Greater Hartford Area, March came in a little cooler than normal and a little drier than normal. However, snowfall was above normal. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 36.7 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 3.07”, which is 0.55” below normal. However, total snowfall was 10.3”, which is 3.9” above normal. Most of the snow fell at the beginning of the month, especially on March 3rd and 4th. The lowest temperature was 5 degrees on March 7th. The highest temperature was 70 degrees, and that occurred just a few days ago, on March 30th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.