QUIET & CHILLY TONIGHT
We will enjoy a relatively quiet night. The sky will be mainly cloudy but will occasionally be partly cloudy as a few slots of drier air pass. Lows will go into the 30s. Beware that there may be a few icy patches as temperatures sink close to freezing in some parts.
THE WEEK AHEAD WEEK
Early Warning Weather Alert: Rain returns Monday
We have declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for heavy rain later Monday that may result in flooding.
After a brief reprieve from inclement weather Monday morning, another storm system is forecast to develop and move up the coast Monday afternoon. Rain will spread over the state and it could be moderately heavy at times during the afternoon and evening. 0.5”-2.0” of rain will be possible, falling on ground already saturated with Saturday’s 1-2” of rain. Flooding may occur, especially along the smaller brooks and streams.
There may also be minor coastal flooding during high tide early Monday afternoon. Wind from the east and northeast will push water into Long Island Sound, raising sea levels to a point where minor flooding may occur, especially in the western Sound.
As the storm moves away and temperatures drop, the precipitation could end as a little wet snow Monday night, especially in the Litchfield Hills. Right now, we are not anticipating much, if any, accumulation from that snow.
Generally quiet Tuesday and beyond
Tuesday will be dry, but breezy. Under a mix of sun and clouds, expect highs in the lower to mid-40s.
Wednesday, should be mostly cloudy and continued breezy. Isolated rain or wet snow showers can’t be ruled out. We are forecasting highs in the upper 30s.
Thursday will be storm-free with a party to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will again be below average, as highs will be near 40. Friday and Saturday – during the day -- will also be dry, with highs in the lower and middle 40s. There may be a period of a light wintry mix late Friday night and Saturday before dawn, as a weak disturbance glides through the atmosphere above.
Rain Sunday
Rain is possible Sunday. A storm will move to our northwest, ushering warm and moist air into New England. The result will be a period of rain and mild conditions.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
THANKSGIVING & BLACK FRIDAY RECORD COLD
Thursday went down in the record books as the coldest November 22nd and the coldest Thanksgiving Day for the Hartford Area since at least 1905, when the National Weather Service started keeping records. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, it was feeling more like the single digits if not sub-zero for much of the day thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind.
With an a low of 9 degrees, a new record was set. The prior ‘record low’ for November 22nd was 14 degrees, set in 1969. Also, the record low for any Thanksgiving was also broken; prior to this Thanksgiving, it was 12 set on the 28th in 2002.
The high yesterday was 21 degrees. This reading also breaks a record for ‘coldest high’ temperature. The prior record was 27 degrees, on the books for both the 22nd of November from 1978… as well as for any Thanksgiving, previously set on the 23rd in 1989. Also, our 21-degree high temperature for the day was the coldest high temperature ever recorded of any day in any November!
In addition to all these goodies, the ‘average’ temperature for November 22, 2018 was 15.0 degrees, which is a new record. This ties for all-time coldest November day (with November 26, 1938). By four days, Thanksgiving 2018 marks the earliest date with an average this cold for the autumn season.
------------------------------------
This morning, a new slew of records was set as radiational cooling -- clear sky, calm wind, dry air in place -- allowed temperatures to drop dramatically. The low of 5 degrees for the Hartford Area obliterated the prior record of 12 degrees from 1972. November 23rd, 2018 will also go down with the 2nd coldest low temperature of any day for the entire month on record. For Bridgeport, with a low 12 degrees, marks the coldest all-time low for the month!
By Mark Dixon
