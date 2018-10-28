RAIN RETURNS TONIGHT
The next several hours will be dry; however, rain will return after midnight. Right now, there is a potent storm system moving through the Great Lakes. It contains bands of rain showers with occasional heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms. That energy is charging east and will be here before dawn. In fact, the first rain showers will enter the state sometime after 2 AM, and more will come thereafter. As the rain comes, temperatures will settle into the 40s in most towns.
NEXT WEEK
Unsettled Monday
Monday will be unsettled, too. The storm system that will have made inroads overnight will pass through the region, bringing scattered showers off and on during the morning and early afternoon. The day will be mainly cloudy as passing showers come. The air will be milder, with readings in the 50s. By late afternoon the storm may move far enough east that the rain shower threat will end and late-day sunshine may peer through the clouds.
Pleasant Tuesday
Tuesday will be partly sunny and breezy. A high pressure system will pass over New England, providing for slowly sinking, cloud-squashing air. The airmass will be slightly cooler; even with sun, highs will only range between 48-55.
Halloween
Halloween Wednesday will be mainly dry. A front positioned over northern New England will spread clouds into the region during the afternoon as the front nears the state. As it appears now, however, the showers associated with the front should remain to the north of the state. Since these rains will be in relatively close proximity, they will the situation will warrant monitoring, especially because if we get showers from this front, they will approach toward dusk when trick-or-treaters will be out on the streets. It’ll otherwise be a mild day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
At the time the ghouls and goblins will go candy-seeking, temperatures will fall back through the 50s and into the upper 40s.
Warm Thursday, November 1st
Thursday will be warm. A storm will approach New England from the west on Thursday, but not yet reach the region. Ahead of the storm, strong southwesterly flow will develop. This conveyor will bring warm air from the deep South, causing temperatures to spike in the middle and upper 60s. At the same time, the approaching storm will spread more cloudiness into the state. As it appears now, showers will hold off until Thursday night.
Wet Friday
Friday will be stormy. An active cold front, with numerous showers and a few thunderstorms, will come during the morning and early afternoon. A wave of low pressure will form along it and pass through southern New England. This wave will help to enhance the rain production, suggesting that downpours will come. By late afternoon, the wet weather will depart. Readings will likely be in the 50s as the rain comes.
Dry and cooler Saturday
Saturday will be dry and cool. As Friday’s front moves east, high pressure over the Great Lakes will nose into the area and partly sunny skies will result. High pressure will build into the sky directly overhead, promising more good weather Sunday.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
