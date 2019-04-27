CHILLY TONIGHT
Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly. A little area of high pressure will be overhead, helping to keep the sky partly cloudy, while also allowing for the wind to diminish. Temperatures will dip into the range of 32-44.
RAIN SUNDAY
Unfortunately, another storm system will take aim at New England on Sunday and rain will return. Rain will spread over the state during the morning and we’ll have periods of rain in the afternoon. Since the air aloft will be cold, there may be some wet snow in the Litchfield Hills, much like what occurred Saturday. It is going to be a cloudy, chilly day with highs in the 50s, but temperatures may not rise out of the 40s in the Litchfield Hills.
Rain will end Sunday evening, then we’ll see some clearing. The mercury will dip into the 30s, and there is a good chance we’ll see some frost in many parts of the state by dawn.
NEXT WEEK
Sunny Monday, then rain at night
Monday will be mostly sunny and dry. After a chilly morning, temperatures should reach 60 degrees or a little higher during the afternoon. Clouds will arrive later in the day and yet another storm will deliver more rain Monday night. Lows Monday night will be in the chilly 40s.
Still gray Tuesday
Tuesday morning will be wet with some lingering rain and drizzle. Tuesday afternoon should be generally cloudy, and temperatures will remain below normal. Highs will be in the 50s to possible near 60.
Showers Wednesday through Friday
Another storm system will impact the state Wednesday with more rain. Once again, temperatures probably won’t rise out of the 50s thanks to a northeasterly flow.
Occasionally wet weather will be possible Thursday. A stalled weather front will keep the skies cloudy and bring passing rain showers. Highs will only be in the 50s, thanks to a chilly easterly breeze. Yet another round of rain is in the forecast for Friday as another wave of low pressure passes through the state. It’ll be a cool day for early May with highs again in the 50s.
Sunshine possible Saturday
Finally, the wet weather will lose its grip Saturday. High pressure over the Great Lakes will begin to make inroads into southern New England. As it pushes into the region, a wind will stir. The sun will shine and highs will enter the “pleasant zone” of mid-60s. After a week of unsettled weather, this development will be welcomed!
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
