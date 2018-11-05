STORMY TIMES THIS WEEK
Rain Showers Today and Tomorrow
We will have two opportunities for rain early this week. Today is starting off with clouds and dry weather. However, the wet weather will arrive shortly after noon. A warm front will advance northward toward southern New England and a wave of low pressure will follow it, creating an area of lift that will, in turn, create rain. There could even be a few downpours later today.
More rain will arrive tomorrow as well. As a cold front approaches from the west, showers and a few thunderstorms will gather out ahead of it. This line of rain will approach during the afternoon. In all likelihood, the wettest time will be after dark when the front is passing overhead.
Readings will be seasonable both days. Highs today should be near 50 degrees. Tomorrow, Election Day, should be seasonably cool with highs in the 50s.
Windy Wednesday
After wet weather moves through Tuesday night, windy weather will follow. As mentioned above, a strong cold front could bring numerous showers or periods of rain Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. On the heels of the departing front, a gusty westerly wind will develop, and the sky will become partly sunny. Highs will be in the 60s, but cooler air will spread over the state Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Temperatures will dip into the 30s to near 40 degrees by late Wednesday night.
Pleasant Thursday
Thursday should be partly sunny, breezy and cool with highs in the 50s. The wind should diminish in the afternoon as high pressure moves closer to the state and the gradient relaxes.
Wet Friday
Another storm system should move into the Northeast on Friday and there is a good chance more rain and wind will develop. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper-40s to near 50. As colder air drains into the region behind this storm, a few wet snowflakes may mix in with the rain in the higher terrain.
Colder Saturday and Sunday
Saturday will be windy, partly sunny, and colder as Friday’s storm pulls away and colder air arrives from southern Canada. In many towns, highs will only be in the 40s and lows will be in the 20s. Sunday will be similar, except for the fact that the wind will die down.
OCTOBER 2018
We had a widespread frost across the state early this morning with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. However, this afternoon turned out to be quite comfortable with temperatures topping 60 degrees in many parts of the state. The official low at Bradley International Airport was 27 degrees, but the afternoon highs was a pleasant 62 degrees.
October will go into the record books as a slightly warmer and slightly drier than normal month at Bradley International. The average temperature will come in close to 52.6 degrees, which is 0.5 degrees above normal. Rainfall at Bradley International was 4.02”, which is 0.35” below normal. The first 12 days of the month were much warmer than normal. In fact, we had a high of 85 degrees on the 10th. However, since the 12th, only 3 days that were normal or slightly warmer than normal. The warm weather that occurred earlier in the month, slightly outweighed the cooler days that were so prevalent since the 12th. The lowest temperature for October was 26 degrees on the 26th.
It was a turbulent month at times with 3 confirmed tornadoes, 2 on October 2nd and 1 tornado on Monday of this week, October 29th.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
