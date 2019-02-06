WEDNESDAY RECAP…
Today was much cooler than yesterday. Instead of highs in the 60s, we had highs in the middle 40s across much of the state. Still, that is quite pleasant for early February. The normal, or average, high for February 5th is 36 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. The sky was bright and sunny much of the day, then a veil of high clouds dimmed the sun this afternoon.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for all of Northern Connecticut until tomorrow morning.
Rain is likely this evening and it will continue overnight. There may be some sleet mixed in. We also expect pockets of freezing rain in portions of Northern Connecticut, especially in the higher elevations. This is where there will be a light accumulation of ice on untreated surfaces. Across much of the state, surfaces will be just wet tonight and that includes the Greater Hartford Area. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s this evening. Overnight lows be around 30 or 32 degrees in the higher elevations where freezing rain is a concern. For much of the state, including the Greater Hartford area, low temperatures will be in the middle 30s. Areas of fog may form later tonight.
THURSDAY…
An area of low pressure will slip out to sea to the south and east of New England tomorrow morning. Here in Connecticut, the steady rain will end early in the morning. The sky will remain cloudy throughout the day, but there should be very little precipitation other than some spotty rain and drizzle. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the middle 40s near the I-95 corridor. In the Greater Hartford Area, highs will be around or just over 40 degrees.
Showers, drizzle, and areas of fog will redevelop Thursday night. Lows will be in the 30s and lower 40s, but temperatures are expected to rise before dawn.
FRIDAY…
A cold front will pass through Connecticut during the late morning and early afternoon. It’ll be accompanied by a round of rain showers in the morning, but the wet weather should end around midday. The sky will partially clear during the afternoon. A southwesterly wind in advance of the front will send temperatures rising through the 50s. The air will then turn much colder late Friday and especially Friday night. A strong northwesterly wind will send temperatures dropping into the upper teens and 20s by dawn Saturday. The wind chill will drop into the single digits, perhaps close to zero at times. The northwest wind will likely gust to 30-40 mph.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be mostly sunny, but windy and cold. Highs will range from the middle 20s in the Litchfield Hills to 30-35 elsewhere. The northwest wind will remain strong with gusts to 30-40 mph, and wind chills will be in the single digits and teens throughout the day.
Saturday night will be clear and quite cold. High pressure will move closer to New England and that means the wind will gradually subside. The mercury will dip into the teens, perhaps the single digits in the normally colder locations.
Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days. High pressure will drift across New England. That means the sky will be sunny and the wind will be light. Temperatures should rise well into the 30s Sunday afternoon.
NEXT WEEK…
A low pressure system will slip out to sea to the south of New England on Monday. It could brush Connecticut with some very light snow or flurries early Monday morning. The sky will then become mostly sunny as high pressure regains control. A chilly northerly flow will likely limit highs to the 30s.
A storm will impact the state Tuesday and Wednesday, but exactly how remains to be seen. There are significant differences among the guidance models when it comes to timing and the storm track. With a cold high pressure system hunkered in to our north, there is a concern for snow and an icy mix. For now, we are forecasting the sky to become cloudy Tuesday with snow and/or an icy mix developing in the afternoon and evening. Highs Tuesday should range from 30-35. An icy mix and rain should continue Tuesday night, but it could change to snow by Wednesday morning. The snow should end by midday, then Wednesday afternoon should be partly sunny, windy and cold with highs 35-40. This forecast is highly subject to change, but we will continue to keep you updated over the coming days!
JANUARY 2019…
We had record cold in Connecticut on the last day of January. The low of -7 in Windsor Locks was not a record. The record for January 31st remains -12, set in 1948. However, Bridgeport ‘s low of 3 degrees set a new record. The previous record was 5 degrees, set in 1965. We also set new records for the coldest “high” temperature for January 31st. The high in Windsor Locks was 12 degrees, which beat the previous record of 15 degrees, set in 1951. The high in Bridgeport was 18 degrees, which beat the previous record of 24 degrees, set in 2015.
January 2019 went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month. The average temperature was 25.9 degrees at Bradley International, which is 0.2 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation in January was well above normal. The grand total in Windsor Locks was 5.78”, which is 2.55” above normal. This total includes rain, plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice. Total snowfall was 12.4”, which is only 0.1” above normal.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
