THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
If you have plans to go out and enjoy your Friday evening, you’ll want to take a jacket and an umbrella with you. Rain and wet snow will fall in the state, perhaps some sleet as well. It is going to be a chilly, raw evening with temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s. Precipitation will change to all rain tonight and temperatures will bottom out in the 30s. In the higher elevations, there could be a slushy accumulation of snow (a coating to 1”) this evening, especially on grassy surfaces. There may also be some light icing on colder surfaces. Some roads in the highest elevations (above 1000 feet) could become slick. For most of us, roads will just be wet throughout the night.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF APRIL…
Rain will end early tomorrow morning, then we’ll be in great shape for the rest of the day. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will rise well into the 60s away from the coast!
Temperatures will drop to 38-45 Saturday night under a mainly clear sky.
Sunday will be quite pleasant with partly skies and highs in the middle to perhaps upper 60s away from the coast. Throughout the weekend, the wind will remain fairly light.
Clouds will overspread the state Sunday night and rain is expected to develop toward morning. Overnight lows will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
MONDAY…
An area of low pressure will move into the Northeast on Monday. Rain is likely in the morning, but the steady rain should end by around midday. There may be a lingering shower or two in the afternoon, but we should also see some sun break through the clouds. With enough sunshine, temperatures will reach or even exceed 70 degrees.
TUESDAY…
A storm system will move out to sea to the south of New England on Tuesday. Some models, like the European Model, spread rain northward into Connecticut Tuesday morning with some lingering showers in the afternoon. Other models, like the GFS, keep us completely dry. For now, we are going with the wetter scenario. Either way, it will likely be a mild day with highs around 70 degrees.
WEDNESDAY…
Wednesday will be partly sunny, and a strong northwesterly breeze will deliver a shot of cooler air. Morning lows will be in the 40s and afternoon highs could be held to the 50s.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
Another storm system may move into the Northeast by the end of next week. If our timing is correct, clouds will overspread the state on Thursday in advance of the storm and rain will develop before the afternoon is over. Highs in the 50s are expected. More rain is in the forecast for Thursday night and Friday morning. Rain should end Friday afternoon and we may see some partial clearing. Temperatures could reach the mid to upper 50s later in the day.
MARCH 2019 RECAP…
For the Greater Hartford Area, March came in a little cooler than normal and a little drier than normal. However, snowfall was above normal. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 36.7 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 3.07”, which is 0.55” below normal. However, total snowfall was 10.3”, which is 3.9” above normal. Most of the snow fell at the beginning of the month, especially on March 3rd and 4th. The lowest temperature was 5 degrees on March 7th. The highest temperature was 70 degrees, and that occurred just a few days ago, on March 30th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
