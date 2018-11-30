THE LAST DAY OF NOVEMBER…
Today starts out sunny and dry, but a weak disturbance in the upper wind flow will spread clouds into the state throughout the day. Plus, some patchy light snow and rain will arrive during the mid-to-late afternoon and the spotty precipitation will linger into the evening hours. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to 40-45 elsewhere. There should be little or no snow accumulation with the system, perhaps a coating in some locations.
Untreated surfaces that are wet from today's precipitation could become slick overnight as temperatures drop below freezing under a clearing sky.
ANOTHER STORM ARRIVES ON THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECEMBER…
A storm system will move into the Midwest on Saturday, then it will track across the Great Lakes Region Saturday night and Sunday. Connecticut will be on the warm side of the storm so that means we’ll have rain, not snow. Saturday will be a fine day for any sort of activities with increasing cloudiness late in the day with rain developing during the evening hours. The bulk of the rain will fall Saturday night and Sunday morning, and it could be heavy at times. Rain tapers off to a few lingering showers Sunday afternoon. More rain is the last thing we need after the going through a November that will end up being be the second wettest on record for the Greater Hartford Area. Currently, 8.25” of liquid precipitation has been measured at Bradley International. At least temperatures will be on the rise this weekend and we’ll finally get a break from our recent chilly weather. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s, but Sunday will be unseasonably mild with highs in the 50s despite the clouds.
NEXT WEEK…
The latest model runs continue to keep a storm tracking offshore of New England through most of next week. This is a change from earlier runs. Monday will be partly sunny, breezy and mild with highs 50-55. There is just a slight chance for isolated rain showers late in the day with the arrival of a cold front.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and colder with highs 40-45. A northwest wind could be gusty at times.
Wednesday and Thursday should be partly sunny and cold. We are forecasting highs in the 30s Wednesday and highs 35-40 on Thursday. At night, the mercury will likely dip into the upper teens and 20s.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon & Bruce DePrest
---------------------------------
THANKSGIVING & BLACK FRIDAY RECORD COLD…
Last Thursday went down in the record books as the coldest November 22nd and the coldest Thanksgiving Day for the Hartford Area since at least 1905, when the National Weather Service started keeping records. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, it was feeling more like the single digits if not sub-zero for much of the day thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind.
With an a low of 9 degrees, a new record was set. The prior ‘record low’ for November 22nd was 14 degrees, set in 1969. Also, the record low for any Thanksgiving was also broken; prior to this Thanksgiving, it was 12 set on the 28th in 2002.
The high on the 22nd was 21 degrees. This reading also breaks a record for ‘coldest high’ temperature. The prior record was 27 degrees, on the books for both the 22nd of November from 1978… as well as for any Thanksgiving, previously set on the 23rd in 1989. Also, our 21-degree high temperature for the day was the coldest high temperature ever recorded of any day in any November!
If those weren’t enough, there is one more. The ‘average’ temperature for November 22, 2018 was 15.0 degrees, which is a tie for all-time coldest November day (with November 26, 1938). Therefore, by four days, Thanksgiving 2018 marks the earliest date with an average this cold for the autumn season.
------------------------------------
Friday morning, a new slew of records was set as radiational cooling (clear sky, calm wind, dry air in place) allowed temperatures to drop dramatically. The low of 5 degrees for the Hartford Area obliterated the prior record of 12 degrees from 1972. November 23rd, 2018 will also go down with the 2nd coldest low temperature of any day for the entire month on record. For Bridgeport, the low of 12 degrees marks the coldest all-time low for the month!
