THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A developing wave of low pressure will approach Southern New England tonight and the center should be close to Long Island by early tomorrow morning. That means we are in for a spell of unsettled weather. Rain and wet snow will first impact Northwestern Connecticut early this evening, then rain will overspread the rest of the state tonight. While most of the state will have rain, there will be some wet snow in Northern Connecticut and there could be a light, slushy accumulation especially in the hillier terrain. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and 40s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 30s.
TUESDAY...
For most of the state, the morning commute will be wet with rain or a rain/snow mix. Wet snow will fall in Northern Connecticut. All of the precipitation will end early in the afternoon when the wave of low pressure slips out to sea to the east of New England. Portions of Northern Connecticut, especially in the hills, could receive a slushing coating to an inch or two of snow. Elsewhere, little or no snow accumulation is expected. Temperatures will be in the 30s during the morning hours. With a little sunshine breaking through the clouds during the afternoon, highs will range from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to around 40 degrees in the Greater Hartford Area, and in the 40s closer to the coast.
Tomorrow night will be dry with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 20s to lower 30s.
WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT…
An arctic cold front will approach Southern New England on Wednesday. Before the front arrives, temperatures should reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. A strong westerly breeze will develop in advance of the front. The front will arrive by late in the afternoon. That is when snow showers and a few snow squalls will move across the state. Some towns may not get any snow, but other towns could get a quick burst of moderate to heavy snow that could coat the ground.
Snow showers and squalls could linger into Wednesday evening then a strong northwest wind will usher in the coldest air of the season. Temperatures will drop into the teens by late Wednesday night, perhaps the upper single digits in the Litchfield Hills. The wind chill will drop to zero or below. By dawn Thursday, the wind chill will range from 10 below zero to 5 above!
THANKSGIVING DAY…
Thursday could be the coldest November 22nd on record and the coldest Thanksgiving Day on record! Records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905. Despite plenty of brilliant sunshine, we are forecasting highs in the teens and lower 20s with wind chills near zero or below throughout the day. A strong northwesterly wind will gust to 40 mph, perhaps higher.
The record low for November 22nd is 14 degrees, set in 1969. The coldest high temperature for that date is 27 degrees, set in 1978. For any Thanksgiving Day, the record low is 12 degrees, set on 11/28/2002, and the coldest high is 27 degrees, set on 11/23/1989. For now, we are forecasting a low of 12 degrees Thursday and a daytime high of 18 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. Both of those temperatures would be new records. The only question is what the temperature will be Wednesday night shortly after midnight. At that point, temperatures will still be in the 20s in the Greater Hartford Area. It is this temperature that will likely be the actual high for Thanksgiving.
BLACK FRIDAY…
There is a good chance we’ll see record cold early Friday morning, November 23rd. The record low is 12 degrees, set in 1972. We are forecasting a low of 8 degrees, which would be a new record. However, the unusually cold weather will begin to ease up a bit during the afternoon. Temperatures will likely reach the low and middle 30s. Plus, with high pressure drifting across New England, the wind will be light throughout the day. You will need to bundle up, but the weather will be good for holiday shoppers.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF NOVEMBER…
The cold weather will continue to moderate. Saturday morning will be cold with lows 15-25, but the afternoon hours will be much more comfortable with highs in the 40s. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness and rain or a wintry mix could develop by evening as the next storm system takes aim at New England.
We will likely have periods of rain Saturday night and Sunday since a coastal storm is expected to take a warmer track with the center of low pressure passing very close to Southern New England. Lows Saturday night will be in the 30s and parts of the state could see temperatures top 50 degrees on Sunday, but that will greatly depend on the exact storm track.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The first storm will depart Sunday night, but another storm is forecast to move up the coast on Monday. This storm should also come mainly in the form of rain with a track close to the coast. Highs Monday should be in the 40s and lower 50s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
WINTER STORM ZOE...
Total snowfall from Winter Storm Zoe ranged from 5-10” across most of the state. A few locations, like Woodbury, had more than 10” of snow. The snowfall total there was 10.4”.
The climatological dust is settling in the wake of Winter Storm Zoe. With 7.6" of snow at Bradley Int'l Airport, yesterday goes down as the snowiest November 15th since records have been kept (prior record of 5.2" was from 1906, and records go back to 1905!). With regard to the month of November, 11.15.18 ties for 3rd snowiest day (7.6" was also recorded in 1971, on the 25th). The 27th in 2002 was the snowiest with 8.9" ...followed by the 25th in 1938 with 8.6 inches.
