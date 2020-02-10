NOON UPDATE...
After some rain and snow (NW Hills) earlier this morning, it’s just rain at this point going forward as temperatures have warmed well above freezing statewide. We can expect a period of scattered showers through the rest of today, tonight, into the first half of tomorrow. During the afternoon Tuesday, we could see some partial clearing.
Wednesday will be dry and brighter… another round of precip comes in at night into early Thursday, it could start off of a wintry mix then goes over to rain.
Friday, we’ll end the week on a dry note --- however, it will be considerably colder with highs only in the 20s!
The weekend, as of now:
Saturday looks to feature a partly to mostly sunny sky, highs in the 30s. Then Sunday, temps trend milder but there could be some rain/snow at a point.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
Showers Today
Wet weather comes today. Rain and snow showers are taking place right now. The rain is in most of the state, but there is some snow in NW/NE Connecticut. In these areas, a minor coating to an inch of snow is on the ground, which is having an impact on the morning commute. There are several school delays in effect for NW CT. Temperatures are expected to rise into the low 40s thanks to a milder southwesterly flow in advance of a cold front. The front will settle to the south of New England tonight.
Rain or icy mix Tuesday
A wave of low pressure will develop on the front tomorrow. Therefore, we’ll likely have a cloudy day with a period of rain. At the very start of this precipitation, there may be a little period of wintry mix along the Massachusetts border. Any mixing will be short-lived and plain rain will soon follow. Highs are expected to range from 40-45.
Partly sunny Wednesday
As the wave of low pressure moves out to sea, we’ll see a return to dry, cool weather for midweek. Wednesday should be partly to mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the 40s.
End of week
The forecast for the end of the week is quite tricky. A storm will be approaching from the west and will bring messy weather by Thursday morning. We are expecting a wintry mix and rain to develop before dawn Thursday. A wintry mix in the morning will likely change to plain rain by the afternoon, only after giving us a slippery ride into work. The storm will last into Thursday night and Friday morning with rain showers possibly tapering as wet snow. The storm will depart Friday, when the weather will turn windy and colder as we go into the weekend. This forecast is very much subject to change, and we will be sure to keep you updated.
Next Weekend
Fair, cold weather will come next Saturday. High pressure will build into the region, and it should be a pretty good day with temps in the low 30s.
Another storm system will come Sunday, likely bringing a wintry mix that will change to plain rain.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
