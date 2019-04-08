WET THIS MORNING
Clouds overspread the state last night and the rain started to fall. A storm system over the Ohio Valley moved right into Connecticut. It's certainly a wet start to this 8th day of April as the Ohio Valley storm system moves through New England. Rain will be with us through the morning, and then we'll start to dry things out later this morning into the early afternoon. That's when we should see a little sunshine that will move the temps up. With enough sunshine, temperatures will reach or even exceed 70 degrees in parts of the state, especially in SW Connecticut. Where clouds persist, highs will be in the upper 50s and 60s.
WARM TUESDAY
Tuesday will be warm and possibly wet later in the day. A storm system will move out to sea to the south of New England tomorrow. A cold front connected to this system will pass through the state during the afternoon and early evening offering showers and thunderstorms. Prior to its arrival, it will likely be a mild day with highs around 70 degrees.
MILD & DRY WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Wednesday will be partly sunny, and a strong northwesterly breeze will deliver a shot of cooler air. Morning lows will be in the 40s and afternoon highs could be held to the 50s. As high pressure remains established region-wide, partly sunny and seasonably mild weather will come Thursday and early Friday, too, with highs in the 50s to near 60 and lows in the 30s.
Later in the evening on Friday, clouds will come and rain showers will follow as a cold front approaches from the Great Lakes Region. Showers will continue into the morning Saturday.
THE WEEKEND
The cold frontal showers will continue Saturday morning, but taper off by noon. Partly sunny skies will develop, as will a breeze. Partly sunny skies during the afternoon will help to boost temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Sunday will start off sunny but end cloudy as a low pressure system approaches from the southwest.
MARCH 2019 RECAP
For the Greater Hartford Area, March came in a little cooler and drier than normal. Snowfall received was above normal. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 36.7 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 3.07”, which is 0.55” below normal. Total snowfall was 10.3”, which is 3.9” above normal. Most of the snow fell at the beginning of the month, especially on March 3rd and 4th. The lowest temperature was 5 degrees on March 7th. The highest temperature was 70 degrees, and that occurred just a few days ago, on March 30th.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
