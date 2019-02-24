THE LAST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY
Wet & warmer today
Warmer, wet weather will come today. A strong storm will track across the Great Lakes Region. Meanwhile, a warm front will move up the coast. Therefore, any icy precipitation will switch over to plain rain by 9 or 10 AM. There will also be areas of fog. Rain will taper off to scattered showers during the afternoon and we may get a peek at the sun before the day is over. Rainfall totals from this storm will range from 0.50” to 1.0”, but there could be a few isolate totals between 1.0” and 1.5”.
Temperatures should reach 45-55 degrees during the afternoon. The wind will start to stir, becoming increasingly strong during the evening and into the overnight as a cold front approaches from the west.
High wind develops tonight
High wind is possible tonight, once the cold front has moved through the state. A tight pressure gradient will be present, as will enough turbulence to carry the strong gusts from the sky down toward the ground. Wind gusts could easily be in the 45-55 MPH range, if not higher on hilltops and along the unprotected areas of the shore. A high wind watch is in effect for portions of the state, with the prospect of isolated power outages and damage potential.
HIGH WIND MONDAY
Monday will be partly to mostly sunny, but windy and much colder. The northwest wind will continue to gust to 45-55 MPH or higher. More isolated power outages will be possible. Highs will only be in the 30s to near 40, and wind chills will be in the teens and 20s. The wind will remain strong Monday evening then it will ease up a little overnight. Temperatures will fall into the teens and the wind chill will drop to near zero, if not below.
SUNNY AND COLD TUESDAY
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Temperatures will remain well below normal with highs ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. The wind chill will be in the single digits and teens most of the day. If the sky remains clear Tuesday night temperatures will drop to 5-15. At least the wind will become very light.
LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE MIDWEEK
The forecast for Wednesday is tricky because we are not getting a clear resolution to the forecast from the computer models. The GFS guidance model is still forecasting a period of light snow with a storm system moving through southern New England. However, the European Model is not showing any signs of a storm Wednesday. Instead, it is forecasting sunshine and a cold northwesterly wind. For now, we are forecasting light snow and highs around freezing, but this forecast is highly subject to change!
COLD AND DRY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
There is a good chance Thursday will be mostly sunny and cold with lows 15-20 and highs in the middle 30s. With clear skies and light winds Thursday night, temperatures will dip into the teens in many outlying areas. Friday should start out sunny, but clouds may overspread the state during the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to rise close to 40 degrees.
WINTRY STORM POSSIBLE SATURDAY
The longer-range models are hinting at a possible storm Saturday and into next Sunday. There will be enough cold air in place that at least some of the storm will bring snow and an icy mix.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.