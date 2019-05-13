THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A storm will move up the coast tonight and the center will track very close to the 40N/70W benchmark by morning. We can expect periods of rain this evening. The rain will be moderate to heavy at times. Plus, there will be a raw east to northeasterly wind and temperatures will be in the 40s. By midnight, wet snow may mix in over the highest elevations of Northern Connecticut as the atmosphere aloft turns colder. Elevations above 1500 feet could see a coating of snow on grassy surfaces. In addition to the precipitation, minor coastal flooding is possible during the high tide cycle this evening. A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for coastal sections of Fairfield and New Haven Counties from 7:00 pm until 10:00 pm.
The rain will end in the pre-dawn hours and temperatures will bottom out in the range of 35-44. The coldest readings will be in the hills.
TUESDAY…
An upper level low will spin around over New England tomorrow. Some energy will pivot around this system and it will generate another round of showers. Tomorrow morning will be rain-free, but the risk of showers will be on the rise during the afternoon. Showers will linger into the evening. The sky will be generally cloudy tomorrow, although we could see a few breaks of sunshine. Plus, it is going to be another unseasonably chilly day with highs in the range of 48-55. The normal, or average, high for May 14th is 71 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
Showers will end tomorrow night, then the sky will become partly cloudy. The mercury will dip into the 30s and lower 40s.
MIDWEEK SUNSHINE…
Wednesday will be partly sunny and milder with highs in the 60s. Those temperatures are still a little cooler than normal, but we’ll take it! A northwest to westerly breeze could gust to 20 mph.
Clouds and showers will return Wednesday night. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.
SHOWERS THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A disturbance will swing through New England Thursday morning, followed by another on Friday. There is a good chance we’ll see a least a few showers Thursday morning, but we may start to dry out during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s. The next system will bring another round of showers Friday morning. Showers are expected to end during the afternoon and we may see some partial clearing before the day is over. Highs are expected to be in the 60s once again.
WARMER THIS WEEKEND…
There is the potential for much warmer weather this weekend. The GFS and the European Model are both forecasting a big warm-up! If all goes according to plan, temperatures will reach the 70s on Saturday and the 80s on Sunday. This is what we are going with for now, but I do have some reservations. Should high pressure build over the Northeast, cooler air could spill southward from Eastern Canada.
It does look like the weekend will be primarily dry with partly to mostly sunny skies.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
All signs are pointing at more warm weather on Monday with highs in the 80s. Once again, it should be a dry day although showers could arrive late Monday or Monday night.
APRIL 2019 IN REVIEW
April went go into the record books as the second wettest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and records date back to 1905. That is quite impressive! The grand total for the month was 8.06” at Bradley International Airport. The wettest April on record was in 1983 when we had 9.90” of rain. 3rd place goes to 1929 with a total of 7.66”. The average temperature in April came in at 51.0 degrees, which is 1.6 degrees warmer than normal. Plus, we only had a trace of snow. Average snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
