THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A cold front will swiftly pass through the state tonight. It will bring a period of clouds and scattered showers, but the wet weather will be long gone before dawn. The sky will become mainly clear, and lows will range from 36-44.
FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT…
Tomorrow will start out nice with a partly sunny sky. However, clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon in advance of the next storm system. Rain will develop during the late afternoon or evening, then rain will mix with or change to wet snow especially in the higher elevations tomorrow night. That’s when the storm will track very close to the coast of Southern New England, and the atmosphere aloft will rapidly turn colder. Highs tomorrow will range from 55-60, then temperatures will drop into the 30s by late tomorrow night, perhaps close to freezing in the Litchfield Hills.
SATURDAY…
The intensifying storm will move rapidly northward into the Canadian Maritimes. The steady rain and wet snow will end by morning, but more showers of rain and wet snow are likely during the afternoon. We may see a little sunshine at times, but there will be plenty of clouds as cold air aloft battles with the strong May sunshine. Snowfall accumulations by Saturday morning are expected to range from a coating to 2” in the hills. Elsewhere, there should be little or no accumulation, perhaps a little slush on grassy surfaces. Interestingly, May 9th is the date of the latest measurable snowfall on record for the Greater Hartford Area. It was on May 9th in 1977 when 1.3” of snow was measured at Bradley International Airport. The higher elevations received a lot more snow. Norfolk hit the jackpot with 20”!
The other issue on Saturday will be the wind and the potential for record cold. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s. The record for the coldest high temperature for May 9th for the Greater Hartford area is 45 degrees, set in 1972. The record for Bridgeport is 48 degrees, set in 1966. A strong west to northwest wind will make it feel even colder. Gusts to 40-45 mph are quite possible. Wind chills will be in the 20s Saturday morning, and they will be in the 30s during the afternoon.
MOTHER’S DAY…
A much better day! By then the storm will be long gone, but we will still have a chilly west-northwest wind. Morning lows will range from 30-35. Despite abundant sunshine, highs will only be in the 50s. The normal, or average high, for May 10th is 70 degrees. Not even close! The record low for The Greater Hartford area for May 10th is 28 degrees, set in 1947. The record low for Bridgeport is 31 degrees, set in 1966. Those records will only be challenged if the wind drops off early Sunday morning. At this point, we don’t expect that to happen. However, I would certainly refrain from planting any tender vegetation like tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant over the next 7 days. It is still way to early given the forecast!
MONDAY…
Another storm system will bring clouds and rain to the state on Monday. Temperatures will remain much cooler than normal with highs in the mid to upper 50s expected.
TUESDAY…
A nice day with a partly to mostly sunny sky, but there will be a chilly northwest wind. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY…
A pleasant day as well, and it won’t be quite as cool. The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs should range from 60-65.
THURSDAY…
After a couple of dry days, we may see the next round of rain develop on Thursday. We are forecasting highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.