THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Northern Litchfield County until 10:00 am Tuesday morning.
An ocean storm will move northward into the Canadian Maritimes tonight. Meanwhile a sharp disturbance in the upper wind flow will swing through Southern New England late tonight and early tomorrow morning. That means we can expect a round of steadier precipitation. This evening, there will only be a few showers in the state, then a steadier rain will develop especially after midnight. Rain will change to snow in the hills of Northern and Western Connecticut late tonight as the atmosphere aloft turns colder. Overnight lows will range from 30 or 32 degrees in the hills, to the middle and upper 30s elsewhere.
TUESDAY…
Rain and snow should end by mid-morning. Most of the state will have no snow accumulation. However, a coating to 2” of snow could fall in the hills. This is where roads could be slick during the morning commute. We’ll be in much better shape tomorrow afternoon. We should see just enough sunshine to send temperatures rising through the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees at the coast.
Tomorrow night will be partly to mostly cloudy, and lows will range from 30-35.
WEDNESDAY…
Another ocean storm will track far to the east of New England on Wednesday. Therefore, it will have a minimal impact on our weather. However, the air aloft will be chilly and unstable. Therefore, a rain or wet snow shower will be possible. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and highs should be in the mid to upper 40s.
THURSDAY…
Thursday will be the nicest day of the week! That’s when a ridge of high pressure will move across New England. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies and the wind will be light. Plus, the air will be seasonably cool with highs around 50 degrees.
Thursday night will be clear to partly cloudy and chilly with lows 25-32.
CHANGES ON FRIDAY…
A cold front will approach New England from the west on Friday. In advance of the front there will be a southerly flow of milder air. Temperatures will rise well into the 50s. While a shower is possible in the morning, the best chance for rain will come during the afternoon and evening as the cold front passes through the state.
Rain will end Friday night, and a northwesterly flow of drier, chillier air will develop. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s by morning.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend forecast is quite tricky. Everything depends on the track and the timing of a storm system. The latest runs of the GFS and the Canadian Model have the storm passing out to sea well to the south and east of New England Saturday night and Sunday with little or no impact on our weather. Meanwhile, the European Model (ECMWF) has a storm track that is much closer to Southern New England. The ECMWF is forecasting rain for late Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday morning. Given the big difference in model solutions, the weekend forecast comes with a low level of confidence. For now, we are forecasting partly to mostly sunny skies for Saturday with a gusty wind in the morning, followed by a lighter wind in the afternoon. Forecast highs are in the 40s. For Sunday, we are forecasting mostly cloudy skies, a chance for a rain or snow shower, and highs in the 40s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday is shaping up to be a nice day with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.