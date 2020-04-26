RAIN RETURNS TODAY
Rain will return by afternoon. A low pressure center over the southern U.S. will spread more clouds into the region during the morning. A few outer-storm showers may also sprout up during that time frame. A northeasterly breeze will also form, pulling cool air down from the Maritimes and the Atlantic Ocean. So, the day will be cool and clammy as the rain starts. Highs will likely only be in the 40s and lower 50s.
Rain will become steady Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. It will be possible for the state to receive 0.5” or more in many parts of the state during this timeframe.
STILL WET MONDAY
Monday will be wet, too. The storm system that will have arrived Sunday will not be quick to go. Periods of rain will continue, especially during the morning. Enough cold air may infiltrate into the hills such that a few high elevations have a few wet snowflakes. Only slowly during the afternoon will rain dissipate. The clouds will likely linger, however, as will the chilly air. Highs again will only be in the 40s and lower 50s.
FAIR WEATHER TUESDAY
The weather will improve Tuesday. A high pressure cell will move into the state from the west. The result will be a beautiful, slightly cooler than average day. Partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s will be likely.
CLOUDIER WEDNESDAY
Most of Wednesday will also bring fair weather. Although the cell of high pressure will be moving east and low pressure, with its leading warm front, will be approaching, most of the day will be dry. The day will also begin with partly sunny weather, but clouds will fill in the sky as the afternoon comes. Highs will again be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees along the shoreline; towns inland could experience temperatures into the 60s. A few showers will start to drift into the state either during the late afternoon or evening, as the system gets closer.
T’STORMS POSSIBLE THURSDAY
Thunderstorms will be possible Thursday. As the storm system comes closer and a warm front passes to our north, rain will be likely. Once the front has cleared the state, there may be a lull in the rain. At this time, it is possible that a few breaks of sun may appear – though not likely. The problem with sunshine appearing at this time would be instability. Already models are saying that there will be enough “elevated” instability to support thunder and lightning embedded in the rain; it could even be supportive of wind gusts and small hail. Should the sun make an appearance, the instability will only go up and stronger thunderstorms may be likely. Another storm system will impact the state by the end of next week.
Right now, we are forecasting highs in the mid 50s, with the idea that no sun will appear through the clouds. Should sun break through the clouds, highs would pass 60 degrees.
UNSETTLED FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Unsettled weather will continue Friday and Saturday. Scattered showers will be possible, as an upper level low pressure system glides across the region. These will sometimes allow for sunshine mixed with clouds, but then as the air warms with the sun, clouds congest and showers become most likely. So, as the air warms in the peekaboo sun, the shower chance will increase.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
