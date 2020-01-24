THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
It was a beautiful day with sunshine, and highs in the 40s and lower 50s! Now, we can look forward to a quiet evening. This is great news if you have plans to go out and enjoy your Friday evening. The sky will be clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s. Later tonight, we can expect increasing cloudiness. It won’t be too cold with lows in the 20s and lower 30s.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF JANUARY…
A coastal storm will track near or directly over Southern New England late tomorrow and tomorrow night. That is a “warm” track for Connecticut. Therefore, nearly all of the storm will be in the form of rain. Tomorrow morning will start out dry, but spotty rain or a brief wintry mix will develop between 9:00am and noon. Rain will become steadier during the afternoon, and it will be heavy at times during the late afternoon and evening. We won’t have to deal with ice since temperatures will reach the low and middle 40s in many parts of the state tomorrow. We can expect a soaking rain tomorrow evening, but it will end near or shortly after midnight. The sky will then become partly cloudy. Lows will range from 30-35. Rainfall totals from this storm will likely range from 0.75” to 1.50”.
Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. The risk of a rain or wet snow shower will be low. There will be a brisk west-northwesterly breeze, but it won’t be too cold with highs in the 40s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, and just slightly colder with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
NEXT WEEK…
We could be storm-free all of next week! There are strong indications the next storm won’t arrive until next weekend.
Monday will be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the low and middle 40s. Monday night will be clear to partly cloudy with lows 25-30.
Tuesday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies. It’ll be breezy and slightly colder with highs closer to 40 degrees. Tuesday night will be mainly clear, and lows will be in the 20s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs 35-40.
Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and a little colder with morning lows 15-25, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
ALL-TIME RECORD COLD IN 1961…
It was on January 22nd in 1961 when the mercury plunged to -26 at Bradley International Airport. That stands as the all-time lowest temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and official records date back to 1905! That frigid temperature was part of 4-day stretch of record cold. The low was -13 on the 21st, -26 on the 22nd, -19 on the 23rd, and -19 on the 24th! As long as records have been kept, that is by far the coldest stretch!
LAST WEEKEND’S SNOWFALL…
We had a manageable snowfall over the weekend. A sampling of snow totals from this storm shows 2-6” of snow fell: 6” in Torrington, 5” in Danielson, 4” in Mansfield Center, 3.5” in Tolland, Falls Village, and Staffordville, 3” in Higganum, and 2.5” in New London.
RECORD WARMTH THE WEEKEND OF 1/11 AND 1/12…
New records were set for Saturday, January 11th: The high for the Hartford Area was 68° (previously 60° form 1983), for Bridgeport the high was 59° (surpassing 56° from 1975). Then, records for Sunday, January 12th were shattered: The high for Hartford was 70, (previously 60° from 2018). In Bridgeport, the high reached 69° (breaking the old record from 2018 of 53° by 16°).
