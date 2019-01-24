THURSDAY RECAP…
The combination of heavy rain and rapidly melting snow/ice caused numerous flooding problems today, from several road closures to basement flooding. Also, small streams and rivers rose rapidly. We now have flooding warnings in effect for the Housatonic River, the Still River (Brookfield), and the Pawkatuck River (Extreme Southeastern Connecticut). Although the rain will end by early this evening, the larger rivers in the state will continue to rise due to runoff.
Rainfall totals today ranged from 1-3”. One of the highest totals reported in the state was 3.23” in Middlefield. We also received a report of 3.2” in Plainville. Strong southerly winds also caused scattered power outages. Gusts to over 40 mph were common, but there were a few gusts to over 50 mph. Westbrook had a gust to 53 mph, Storrs had a gust to 52 mph, and Lebanon had a gust to 51 mph. Temperatures reached the mid to upper 50s across most of the state. The high was 58 degrees in Hartford and in Willimantic, but we did not reach record levels. The record high for January 24th for the Greater Hartford Area is 65 degrees, set in 1967.
We also had problems with coastal flooding during the time of high tide earlier this afternoon. The tide is now going out and the wind has switched to the northwest. That will lessen the concern for coastal flooding during the next high tide cycle tonight.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
Any lingering rain will end very early this evening and a brisk northwest wind will send temperatures dropping. Temperatures will fall from the 40s into the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 20s. Any standing water will turn to ice on untreated surfaces. At least the return to colder weather will help slow down the runoff.
FRIDAY...
Tomorrow will be partly sunny, windy and seasonably cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A passing flurry or snow shower can’t be ruled out in the FRIDAY…afternoon. A westerly wind will likely gust to 30 mph or higher.
High pressure will move into the state Friday night. The sky will become clear, the wind will diminish, and temperatures will fall into the range of 10-20.
THE WEEKEND…
Overall, the weekend is looking pretty good. Saturday will be partly sunny and seasonably cold with highs in the 20s to near 30. The wind won’t be much of a bother. For Saturday night, we can expect increasing cloudiness, with lows in the teens and lower 20s.
A weak disturbance could bring a round of snow showers Sunday morning then the sky will become partly sunny. Temperatures should reach 40 degrees, perhaps a little higher. Any snowfall accumulation Sunday morning should be spotty and very light.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly sunny and colder with high pressure centered to our north. Morning lows will be in the 20s and the afternoon will be seasonably cold with highs in the 30s.
A storm system will move into the Northeast on Tuesday. At this point, it looks like the main storm center will track to the west of New England. The sky should be cloudy, and we’ll likely see a period of snow that could change to a wintry mix or rain by late in the day. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 30s. Precipitation could change back to snow Tuesday night and much colder air will overspread the region. Temperatures will drop into the teens and lower 20s by dawn Wednesday.
Any lingering snow or snow showers will end early Wednesday morning, then the rest of the day will be partly sunny, windy and cold. Temperatures may struggle to reach the 20s, and the wind chill could drop to near zero at times. There may be a period of light snow Wednesday night.
Thursday will be bitterly cold with lows in the single digits and highs only in the teens. The wind chill could be sub-zero most of the day. The sky should be partly to mostly sunny.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
