THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The upper level low that has been spinning around to the southwest of New England for several days is now on the move. That means our dry stretch of weather will come to an end. We’ll see increasing cloudiness this evening, but showers will hold off until after midnight. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s then into the 60s this evening. It’ll be a mild night with lows 55-62. Patchy fog may form later tonight.
THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…
Low pressure will pass by to the south of New England tomorrow. Showers are likely in the morning and early afternoon. Some showers will produce moderate to heavy rain, and thunder is possible in some locations. Weather conditions will improve during the afternoon. Showers will end by mid-afternoon and we should see some partial clearing later in the day. Highs will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and cool with lows in the 40s to near 50.
By Sunday, low pressure will move out to sea to the southeast of New England where it will meander for a few days. Meanwhile, high pressure over the Canadian Maritimes will provide a northeasterly to easterly flow of dry, comfortable air. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and pleasant with highs ranging from the 60s at the coast to the lower 70s over interior portions of the state. Monday, Memorial Day, will be very nice as well with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 70s. The shoreline will be cooler with highs 65-70.
TUESDAY…
High pressure will continue to be the dominant weather feature in the Northeast. Therefore, we can expect another pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Plus, a south to southwesterly flow will begin to pump warmer air into the state. Highs will range from the 70s at the coast to the low and middle 80s inland!
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
We will be getting a taste of summer with temperatures that will be well above normal for late May. Southern New England will be caught between high pressure offshore and a frontal boundary to our north. The south to southwesterly flow between these 2 systems will continue to pump warm and increasingly humid air into the state. Highs will be in the mid-80s, possibly the upper 80s at some point! The risk of showers and thunderstorms will depend on the location of the frontal boundary. We expect the risk for showers to remain low through Thursday, but the front may get close enough on Friday to bring the risk for late day showers and thunderstorms.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
