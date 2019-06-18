9:00 PM UPDATE…
There is still some lingering light and drizzle in the state at this hour. Temperatures are in the 60s. They range from 62 degrees in Washington to 69 degrees in New Haven. The temperature is 64 degrees in Waterbury, 65 in Hartford and Bridgeport, 66 in Meriden and Willimantic, and 67 degrees in Groton. The air is muggy with dew points in the low and middle 60s. Fog has reduced the visibility to 2 miles in Groton and 3 miles in New Haven and Willimantic. Rain will continue to taper off tonight.
Previous Discussion...
TUESDAY RECAP…
Today was a washout with periods of rain that were moderate to heavy at times. Some Connecticut towns and cities received well over an inch of rain. Danbury, Ridgefield, Woodbury, Middlebury, and New Haven are some of the locations that topped the one-inch mark. As of 4:00 this afternoon, the grand total in Ridgefield was 1.62”. Highs today were only in the 60s to near 70 degrees, but the air was quite muggy with dew points in the 60s.
Today’s rain was caused by a wave of low pressure that developed to the south of New England on a stalled frontal boundary.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT...
Rain will taper off this evening and there will only be a few spotty showers overnight. The sky will remain cloudy and the air will be muggy. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 57-64. Areas of fog are likely due to the very moist conditions.
WEDNESDAY…
The front will still be positioned to the south of New England tomorrow, but there won’t be much of a trigger for showers and thunderstorms to form. While a few showers are possible, most of the day will be dry. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a few sunny intervals or some brightening at times. There should be just enough sun to boost temperatures well into the 70s to possibly near 80 degrees.
A few showers are possible tomorrow night, and lows will be in the 60s.
THURSDAY…
A more significant wave of low pressure (storm) will approach New England from the west on Thursday. There may be a few scattered showers in the morning, but showers and thunderstorms will become numerous during the afternoon or evening. Temperatures should top out in the 70s, and the air will remain humid. Hopefully, play for the first round of tournament play at the Traveler’s Championship won’t be impacted.
Rain is likely Thursday night and temperatures will bottom out in the 60s.
FRIDAY…
The storm will move out to sea to the east of New England on Friday. Rain is likely in the morning, but it should end around midday. We should then see some partial clearing during the afternoon. It’ll be breezy too. Highs in the 70s can be expected. Play at the Traveler’s Championship may be impacted or delayed due to rainy conditions in the morning.
A dry northwesterly flow will bring clearing skies Friday night and temperatures will bottom out in the 50s and lower 60s.
Summer will officially begin Friday morning! The summer solstice will occur at 11:54 am.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SUMMER…
Saturday is shaping up to be a beautiful day and that is great news for the 3rd round of tournament play at the Traveler’s Championship! The sky will be mostly sunny, and the air will be seasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s. Plus, a northwesterly breeze will keep the humidity at comfortable levels.
A ridge of high pressure will move into Southern New England Saturday night. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to dip into the 50s in many outlying areas.
Sunday will be nice well. All guidance models are now forecasting dry weather throughout the day. Sunshine will probably mix with some partial cloudiness during the afternoon, but we don’t have to worry about any rain. After a cool morning, temperatures will rise into the 80s. However, the humidity will remain low. It’ll be a terrific day for the final round of the Traveler’s Championship!
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
We may be feeling some heat on Monday. Temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees away from the coast. The humidity will be on the rise as well. A couple of showers and thunderstorms could pop up during the afternoon.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and very warm with highs 85-90. The humidity may start to drop a little during the afternoon thanks to a northwesterly flow. The risk of showers should be low.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
