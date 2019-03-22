TODAY…
We're starting out with rain, heavy at times, across Connecticut. It's all compliments of low pressure moving up the coast. There is plenty of moisture wrapping around the storm’s large circulation, so this means we can expect a lot of clouds along with occasional showers as the day moves forward. As the atmosphere turns colder, wet snow will mix in over the higher elevations during the afternoon. Plus, a northwest wind will strengthen throughout the day as the low beings lifting away from Connecticut. Gusts could go as high as 40 mph by evening.
Rain and snow showers will be possible tonight. Some snow could be briefly heavy, especially in the higher elevations of Northern Connecticut (especially Litchfield County) where 2-6" could accumulate. Elsewhere inland, snow totals will range from nothing to an inch. The northwest wind will remain gusty and temperatures will dip to 30-35. The wind chill will be in the teens and 20s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SPRING…
The weekend starts off windy and chilly. A few flurries or snow showers may linger into Saturday morning; otherwise, the sky will become mostly sunny during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s (the normal, or average, high for March 23rd is 50 degrees). Plus, the northwest wind will remain strong with gusts to 40 or 45 mph, and that will certainly make it feel even colder!
Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days, by far! The sky will be mostly sunny, and the core of the cold air will lift away from New England. This will allow temperatures to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s!
MONDAY…
A cold front will sweep through the state on Monday with a round of rain. Before the front arrives, temperatures should reach 50-55. Temperatures will then drop sharply late Monday and especially Monday night. The mercury will plunge into the 20s by dawn Tuesday.
TUESDAY…
A storm will slip out to sea to the south of New England Tuesday. At the same time, a cold high pressure system will move into the region from the west. Therefore, we can expect a partly to mostly sunny sky and chilly temperatures. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to 40-45 elsewhere.
At night will be quite cold. The combination of a clear sky and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to drop to into the teens and lower 20s.
WEDNESDAY…
The chilly weather will continue. Highs will be in the 40s despite plenty of bright sunshine. At least the wind will be much lighter with high pressure drifting across New England.
THURSDAY…
The high pressure system will slip offshore, and a southerly flow of milder air will develop. After a chilly morning with temperatures in the 20s, we’ll see a nice rebound with afternoon highs in the middle to perhaps upper 50s! The sky will be partly sunny.
