THIS EVENING & T0NIGHT…
This evening will be quite pleasant! The sky will be partly cloudy. and the air will be dry. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s then into the 60s. There will be a light southerly breeze too. Overnight, we can expect increasing cloudiness, and it is going to be another cool night with lows in the range of 48-55.
THURSDAY…
A storm system and a warm front will move up the coast tomorrow. Therefore, we can expect periods of rain and drizzle, and areas of fog. While the heaviest rain should fall to the east of Connecticut, a few downpours are likely and there could be a rumble or two of thunder. A solid overcast, rain, and an east to northeasterly breeze means tomorrow will be unseasonably cool. Highs will only range from 58-65. By comparison, the normal high for June 13th for the Greater Hartford Area is 79 degrees!
The storm will move away to the north tomorrow night and weather conditions will eventually improve. A few more showers are likely, but we should see some partial clearing in the pre-dawn hours, and temperatures will bottom out in the 50s.
Rainfall totals from this storm will likely range from 0.25” to over 1.0” in parts of the state. It looks like Eastern Connecticut stands the best chance to realize the higher rainfall totals.
FRIDAY…
While a few scattered showers are likely, most of the day should be dry. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy, and there will be a strong westerly breeze. The air will be a bit on the cool side with highs 68-74.
Friday night will be partly cloudy and cool with lows 50-55. The wind will diminish.
THE FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND…
Saturday is looking good with a mostly sunny sky! High pressure will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast, and a south to southwesterly flow of warmer air will develop. Highs will range from 80-85 over interior portions of the state. A strong onshore breeze will keep shoreline temperatures in the 70s. Despite the warmer weather, the humidity will remain in check.
Sunday, Father’s Day, will be warm and the air will turn more humid. Highs will be in the 80s away from the coast. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, and a weak frontal boundary will spark a few showers and thunderstorms, especially during in the afternoon and evening. However, a morning shower can’t be ruled out.
MONDAY…
The front will likely stall somewhere across Southern New England on Monday. Therefore, there will be a risk of showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will greatly depend on exactly where the front stalls. We are forecasting highs in the 80s, but temperatures could reach 90 degrees if the front shifts to the north and we see enough sunshine. The air will remain humid.
TUESDAY…
Showers are possible Tuesday morning, but the front should shift to the south of New England as the day progresses. Therefore, Tuesday afternoon should be dry with a low risk of showers. The sky should become partly sunny and the humidity with drop slightly. The air will be warm with highs in the 80s expected.
WEDNESDAY…
For now, it looks like an area of high pressure will keep us dry. The sky should be partly to mostly sunny, and the air will be warm with highs 80-85. However, the humidity should be low.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
