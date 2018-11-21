THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
An arctic cold front will have swept through the state by early this evening. Snow showers and snow squalls will end this evening and a strong northwest wind will usher in the coldest air of the season. The wind will gust to 40+ mph this evening and temperatures will fall through the 20s. Wind chills will drop into the single digits and teens by midnight. Later tonight, temperatures will drop into the teens, perhaps the upper single digits in the Litchfield Hills. The wind chill will drop to zero or below. By dawn, the wind chill will range from 10 below zero to 5 above!
THANKSGIVING DAY…
Tomorrow will be the coldest November 22nd on record and the coldest Thanksgiving Day on record! Records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, we are forecasting highs in the teens in the Litchfield Hills and 20-25 elsewhere. Wind chills will be sub-zero in the morning and in the single digits during the afternoon. The northwest wind will be brutal with gusts to 40 mph or higher.
The record low for November 22nd is 14 degrees, set in 1969. The coldest high temperature for that date is 27 degrees, set in 1978. For any Thanksgiving Day, the record low is 12 degrees, set on 11/28/2002, and the coldest high is 27 degrees, set on 11/23/1989. Many, if not all, of these records will be tied or broken.
BLACK FRIDAY…
There is a good chance we’ll see more record cold early Friday morning, November 23rd. The record low is 12 degrees, set in 1972. We are forecasting a low of 6 degrees, which would be a new record for the Greater Hartford Area. The record low for Bridgeport is 16 degrees, also set in 1972. Friday afternoon will be a little better with bright sunshine and highs 30-35. Plus, with high pressure drifting across New England, the wind will be light throughout the day. You will need to bundle up, but the weather will be good for holiday shoppers.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF NOVEMBER…
Big-time relief from the cold weather is on the way! Saturday morning will be cold with lows 15-25, but the afternoon hours will be much more comfortable with highs in the 40s. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness and rain or a wintry mix could develop by evening as the next coastal storm takes aim at New England.
We will likely have periods of rain Saturday night with lows 35-40. However, the storm will quickly depart Sunday morning. That means the rain will end early Sunday morning and the sky should partially clear. Sunday afternoon will be nice and mild with highs in the 50s! This is great news for those returning home after a long Thanksgiving weekend!
NEXT WEEK…
Another storm is forecast to move up the coast on Monday. This storm will also come in the form of rain with a track close to the coast. Monday morning should be dry, but rain is likely during the afternoon. Highs Monday should be in the 40s and lower 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and windy. Highs will be in the 40s. A shower is possible and wet snowflakes could mix in over the higher elevations of Litchfield County.
Wednesday, should be mostly cloudy and windy. A few rain and wet snow showers are possible. We are forecasting highs in the low and middle 40s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
WINTER STORM ZOE…
Total snowfall from Winter Storm Zoe ranged from 5-10” across most of the state. A few locations, like Woodbury, had more than 10” of snow. The snowfall total there was 10.4”.
The climatological dust is settling in the wake of Winter Storm Zoe. With 7.6" of snow at Bradley Int'l Airport, yesterday goes down as the snowiest November 15th since records have been kept (prior record of 5.2" was from 1906, and records go back to 1905!). With regard to the month of November, 11.15.18 ties for 3rd snowiest day (7.6" was also recorded in 1971, on the 25th). The 27th in 2002 was the snowiest with 8.9" ...followed by the 25th in 1938 with 8.6 inches.
