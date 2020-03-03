NOON HOUR UPDATE..
Temps today, in some towns inland will reach/exceed 60, but will top out between 50 and 55 along the coast with an onshore breeze. In fact, as of 12pm, the temperature at Bradley Int'l Airport was 62, just 1 degree away from the record for this date! Given this, today's warmth could tie or break the record for March 3rd!
While dry through early afternoon, a round of rain arrives in time for the evening commute. Then, another one arrives between 10p and 1a. With each round there could be a period of heavy rain and possible lightning/thunder.
Tomorrow, any morning clouds clear giving way to a partly to mostly sunny sky. It will be breezy and temps trend a tad cooler… relatively speaking, as highs will still be above average for early March (50-55).
Thursday will be sunny and less windy, highs near 50.
Friday, a storm system could bring rain showers during the afternoon that could end as snow showers at night.
The weekend: Saturday still looks cold and windy, but dry and bright. Sunday, temps go back above average into the mid/upper 40s for highs.
Even warmer weather is on tap for early next week!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Today will likely be as mild as yesterday, despite a cloudier sky. After starting out with temperatures closer to our normal high for March 3rd, they’ll top out in the mid to upper 50s during the afternoon hours (more in line with mid-April). If we see enough sunshine, temperatures could reach or exceed 60 degrees away from Long Island Sound. Furthermore, there is a chance for rain later in the afternoon, toward the evening commute. More rain is expected by 11pm. At times, rain could be heavy and an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. All of the wet weather is compliments of a frontal system working into and through the region.
Tomorrow, as a front moves offshore, a northwesterly breeze increases. Clouds will clear and temperatures start trending a bit cooler (but the drop won’t be dramatic). We expect highs in the lower 50s, so still about 10° above average. Thursday will be a dry! It will be a bright day with highs near 50 degrees. A calmer wind is expected as high pressure builds across New England.
Friday, as of now, looks mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers. The ingredients aren’t coming together for a substantial storm. An area of low pressure appears to pass well offshore from Southern New England as it develops; however, it may come close enough to spread clouds and perhaps some rain showers over CT during the afternoon. At night, there could be some rain/snow showers that should end well before daybreak Saturday.
The weekend, looks dry with a good amount of sunshine both days. Saturday will be windy, with highs near 40. Then Sunday, a rebound commences with highs in the mid to upper 40s!
NEXT WEEK…
More mild weather is on tap to start the 2nd week of March. Currently, our forecast highs by next Monday could go well into the 50s!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
FEBRUARY 2020, AND THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
February goes into the record books as a mild month with very little snow! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 34.2 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees warmer than normal. The warmest February on record was in 1998, when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. This February, however, was 2nd least snowy on record! 1912 and 1925 are tied for the least snowy February on record with only 0.1” of snow. Total precipitation for the month was 3.19”, which is 0.30” above normal. This includes rainfall plus the water equivalent of any snow and ice.
The average temperature for the Meteorological Winter comes in at 33.0 degrees. For record keeping purposes the Meteorological Winter includes all of December, January, and February. The average temperature in December was 31.7 degrees, which was very close to normal. However, the average temperature in January was 33.1 degrees, which was 7.0 degrees above normal. It was the 9th warmest January on record! As stated above, February’s average temperature was 34.2 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees above normal. Despite the mild weather most of this winter, we did not make the top 5 warmest winters on record. The warmest winter on record was the winter of 2001-02 when the average temperature was 35.2 degrees.
Total precipitation for the winter was 12.91”, which is 3.35” above normal. Total snowfall was 25.7”, which is 5.0” below normal. However, most of the snow fell in December. December had 22.0” of snow, which made it the 6th snowiest December on record. However, the combined snowfall total for January and February was only 3.7”. It turned out to be a boring winter for snow lovers! We only had 1 named storm and that was Winter Storm Abel on December 1st through the 3rd. Snowfall ranged from as little as 1” to 18.5” in North Granby.
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
