The heat wave continues! The temperature reached 91 degrees at Bradley International Airport this afternoon, and that means the first heat wave of 2020 has now been extended to 5 days! The high was 92 degrees on Saturday, 92 on Sunday, 94 Monday, 91 yesterday, and now 91 degrees today. A cold front passed through the state this afternoon and the humidity began to drop despite the heat. A line of thunderstorms developed in Eastern Connecticut ahead of the front, but the storms were not severe.
The sky will be partly cloudy to clear, and it will feel better with drier, slightly cooler air moving into the state on the heels of the cold front. Temperatures will drop through the 80s then into the 70s this evening. Overnight lows will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. It’ll be a better night for sleeping.
Sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness tomorrow. The air will be warm, but not too humid. Highs will be in the middle 80s, but dew point temperatures will be mostly in the 50s. A few isolated or widely scattered thunderstorms could pop up during the afternoon, but many towns will remain dry.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
We will end the week on a pleasant note. It is going to be seasonably warm Friday with highs in the middle 80s, but the humidity will remain in check. The sky will be partly sunny, and there will only be a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
Friday night will be dry and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
The humidity will be on the rise again this weekend as a southwesterly flow develops in advance of a low pressure system and its associated cold front. Saturday will be partly sunny and very warm with highs 85-90. A south or southwesterly breeze will become stronger as the day progresses, and the onshore flow will keep coastal communities cooler. Most of the day will be dry, but there will be a risk for a thunderstorm in the late afternoon or evening.
The area of low pressure will pass through New England on Sunday. That means there will be a pretty good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s to possibly near 90, and the air will be noticeably more humid.
At some point this weekend, we may have to deal with a few strong to severe storms, but it is still a little too early to know if that will happen for sure.
Cooler air will gradually move southward across New England Monday through Wednesday. Highs on Monday will be in the 80s. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 80s, and highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It is going to be a bit unsettled as well with a trough of low pressure hovering over New England for several days. As a result, the air aloft will be cool and unstable. That means there will be a lot of clouds every day, and there will be daily chances for showers and thunderstorms especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
