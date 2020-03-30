NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The rest of today will be grey with scattered showers becoming likely this afternoon, lasting through the evening hours. Highs: lower 50s. Late this evening and into the early overnight hours, some snow may mix in across the higher elevations of northern CT (but we're not anticipating any accumulation).
Tomorrow, there will be a lower/slight chance for a showers; otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures near 50 for highs.
It looks like a storm system will develop and pass offshore mid-week, so we’ll be able to squeeze in 2 dry days, Wednesday/Thursday… highs 50-55 under a mix of sun and clouds. Friday, there appears to be a slight chance for some showers; otherwise we'll end the week with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
The weekend, as of now:
Saturday – dry, mostly sunny… mid 50s.
Sunday – party to mostly cloudy, chance for a shower… 55-60.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
THIS WEEK
Showers Today
While today won’t be perfect, it will be better than yesterday, at least until this afternoon. The storm system that brought all that rain, even some lightning and thunder last night, will be departing today, but there will be some lingering moisture and a weak trough left behind; therefore, a mostly cloudy sky shall remain and the chance for showers will come again, especially this afternoon. With those clouds and showers come cool temperatures, in the low 50s inland, maybe some mid 50s along the shoreline.
Mainly Cloudy Tuesday
Tuesday should be another mostly cloudy day, and a shower is possible mainly during the morning. The air will turn a little cooler. Highs should range from 50-52.
Watching a Coastal Storm Wednesday
For Wednesday, the major guidance models are now coming into better agreement regarding the track of a big ocean storm. They are forecasting a miss with the storm moving off the coast of North Carolina then out to sea to the south of New England. So, we are forecasting a mix of clouds and sunshine, and highs 50-55.
Pleasant Thursday
Thursday is looking good with partly to mostly sunny skies and a dry northwesterly breeze. Highs on Thursday should be in the mid to 50s.
Chance for a Shower Friday
Friday is looking partly cloudy with a chance for a shower. A trough will move down through northern New England from the northeast. It should cross into southern New England during the morning, bringing showers into the Boston-metro area. Some model output have been even more aggressive with this system, suggesting showers will make their way as far west as Connecticut. Given the reasonableness of that model output trend, we have changed Friday’s forecast to include showers. It should still be a fairly mild dat with highs close to 60 degrees.
Saturday looks good!
Right now, we're calling for partly to mostly sunny skies with cooler temps in the low to mid 50s.
Milder Sunday
As a weak front moves through the region, milder weather will come and showers will return to the forecast. With variably cloudy skies Sunday, you should expect showers and highs close to 60 inland, 55 for the shoreline.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
