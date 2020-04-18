THE WEEKEND
Just rain through the afternoon
We got a nice snow in some parts: 5” in Tolland, 4” in Union, 3.5” in Eastford, 3” in Sharon, 2.5” in Canaan and Mansfield Center, 2” in both Hampton and Falls Village. Based on observations so far, western CT saw a little less than we originally thought, but eastern Connecticut was right on the money. A daily record at Bradley is TBD.
When it comes to snowfall records for the Greater Hartford area, the record for the most snow on April 18th is 1.7”, set in 1965. If we have more, a new daily record will be set, plus a new record will be set for the most snow on any day so late in the season! The latest measurable snowfall on record was set on May 9th in 1977, but the total was 1.3”.
The rest of the day will be far less wintry. Scattered showers will be possible, but only of rain. the day will be cool and cloudy otherwise, with highs in the 40s.
Saturday night should be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 30s.
Milder Sunday
Nicer weather will come Sunday. A southwesterly flow of milder air will develop in advance of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s over interior portions of the state. Shoreline communities will be cooler with highs in the 50s due to a strong breeze from off the chilly water in Long Island Sound. It is going to be a pleasant day with partly sunny skies. A few scattered showers are possible Sunday night. Lows will range from 40-45.
MONDAY
Monday may be iffy, especially during the morning. A coastal storm will move out to sea to the south of New England on Monday. It could brush parts of Connecticut with a few showers during the morning, then a partly sunny sky should take over during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
TUESDAY
Showers may come during part of the day Tuesday. A strong cold front will approach New England from the west Tuesday, and there will be a rising change for showers during the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach 55-60 before the clouds and showers arrive.
Cooler air move into the state on a brisk northwesterly wind Tuesday night. Temperatures will dip into the 30s by morning.
WEDNESDAY
Our midweek weather is looking good, although it will be breezy and cool. Temperatures will eventually reach the 50s after a very chilly, breezy morning. The sky will be mostly sunny.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY
Another storm system will impact the state by the end of next week. We should be ok on Thursday. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon, and temperatures are expected to reach the 60s away from the coast. Rain will move into Connecticut Thursday night, and we’ll likely have periods of rain throughout the day Friday. At this point, it looks like the center of the storm will track near or just to the south of the Southern New England Coast. If we remain in a cool northeasterly flow, high temperatures will likely be held to the 50s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
