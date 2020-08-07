THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy. There will only be a slight chance for a shower this evening. There may be a better chance for a shower overnight. Temperatures will fall back into the 70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. Overall, a pleasant night for early August.
THE WEEKEND…
Tomorrow, there will be a stand-off between a weak area of high pressure over New England and a frontal boundary to our south. The front will be the focus of clouds and showers. High pressure will try to keep the region dry, but a few showers and thunderstorms are expected to may their way into Southern New England, nonetheless. The good news is most of the day will be dry. We’ll see intervals of clouds and sunshine, and the air will be seasonably warm with highs 80-85.
The risk of a shower or thunderstorm will be lower on Sunday. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will be on the rise as well, and we could see the beginning of this year’s 5th heat wave with temperatures expected to reach 85-90 Sunday afternoon!
MORE HEAT NEXT WEEK…
The hot weather will last most of next week, and the humidity will be on the rise as well. Highs Monday through Thursday will generally range from 90-95 in the usual hot spots. Some days will be hotter than others. A Heat Advisory may be necessary at some point next week due to the combination of high temperatures and high humidity.
Monday should be dry with no showers or thunderstorms in the forecast. There may be an isolated storm or two on Tuesday. However, scattered hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms appear more likely Wednesday and Thursday especially during the heat of the afternoon and early evening hours.
We may start to see some changes for the better by the end of next week as cooler air pushes southward across New England. It may take a while for the cool air to reach Connecticut, but we should notice a big difference by next weekend. Friday should be the transition day. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy day with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s, but 90 degrees can’t be ruled out should the cooler air be delayed.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
ISAIAS…
Tropical Storm Isaias is gone! In its wake: a big mess.
A peak wind gust to 75 mph occurred at the Engineering Science Magnet School in West Haven, that’s hurricane force! Here are some additional reports of wind gusts in our state, a small sampling… West Haven: 75 mph, Bridgeport: 68 mph, Lighthouse Point: 66 mph, Windsor Locks: 61 mph, Groton: 58 mph and Willington: 58 mph.
Between Eversource and United Illuminating, over 725,000 customers lost power. For the state, it’s one of the worst outages on record! To give you some perspective, it's worse than Hurricane Gloria, which left 534,485 customers in the dark in 1985. Winter Storm Alfred ranks #1 (884,000 outages), followed by Superstorm Sandy (856,000 outages), then Tropical Storm Irene (754,000 outages).
HURRICANE SEASON UPDATE…
On Thursday of this week, NOAA, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released their updated forecast for the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs through November 30th. They are now predicting what could be an “extremely active” season with 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes, and 3-6 major hurricanes! This is a significant upgrade to the initial forecast that was issued in May. The season is already off to a record setting fast pace with 9 named storms (including Isaias), and the season normally peaks in August and September. That means we have a long way to go.
There are a number of reasons why this season could be one of the busiest on record. First of all, sea surface temperatures are warmer than normal in the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean Sea. Also, there is reduced vertical wind shear, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced west African monsoon. These conditions are expected to last as we go into the late summer and fall. We are currently in an ongoing warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation, and that is the main climate factor behind these conditions.
Connecticut has already been hit by 2 tropical systems this year. Fay had little impact on our state, but Isaias left half of Connecticut in the dark!
JULY 2020…
July went into the record books as the 2nd hottest July on record for the Greater Hartford Area! The average temperature was 78.0 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. The hottest July on record (also the hottest month) was last July (2019) with an average temperature of 78.2 degrees. However, we had 20 days this July with a high of at least 90 degrees. That is a new record for any month for the greatest number of 90-degree days! Last July is now in 2nd place with a total of 19 days. Interestingly, 4 of the 5 hottest Julys on record have occurred between 2010 and 2020.
The hottest temperature in July was 99 degrees on the 19th, and it was 98 degrees on the 27th.
While rainfall varied quite a bit across the state, total rainfall at Bradley International was only 0.98”. That means July was the 4th driest on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The driest July on record was in 1924 when we only received 0.54” of rain.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
