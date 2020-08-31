10PM UPDATE...
Forecast is on track! With 2 hours to go in the day, as well as in the month, temperatures across CT ranged from 58 in Washington to 66 in Hartford to 73 in New Haven. It won't be as cool/chilly as this morning, by tomorrow morning as lows will be in the 50s to lower 70s, as opposed to the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Mark
-----------------------------
AUGUST 2020 & THE METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER…
As we close out the 8th month of the year, it will go down in the history books for the Hartford Area (as measured at Bradley Int’l Airport) as a tie for 7th warmest with an average temperature of 74.6 degrees. In the rainfall department, with just 2.20” there is deficit of 1.73” for August 2020.
A bigger headline is the rainfall deficit for the timespan of June 1 through August 31st, known as Meteorological Summer. With only 4.42” of rain measured for the 3-month period, the deficit is 8.04” for the Hartford Area! It is for this reason parts of northern CT are in a “Severe Drought.” Conversely, at Bridgeport, the deficit is negligible (-0.07”) with a total of 10.96” of rain over the same timeframe.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After reaching the low and mid-70s today, temperatures will quickly make their way into the 60s this evening. Overnight, under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, they’ll bottom out between 55 and 60.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Tomorrow, at times, we’ll likely see more clouds than sun. There is just the slightest chance for an isolated shower (most of the time, for most of the state… it will be dry). Expect highs in the 70s, similar to today.
Wednesday, there’s a better chance for scattered showers (perhaps a rumble of thunder) … but it won’t be a washout. It will also become a bit muggier. Thursday will be warmer and humid. Highs will dependent upon how much sunshine there is, with enough of it, temps could hit the mid to upper 80s. There will also be a chance for a late-day, isolated thunderstorm well in advance of a cold front. Currently, it appears that the front moves through the state will little fanfare early Friday. We should end the week warm, but dry with decreasing humidity.
THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...
The upcoming 3-day weekend is looking pretty good! Saturday and Sunday should be mostly sunny as high pressure will be in control. We’re forecasting lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s, then highs near 80 both days. Labor Day Monday, as we see it now: increasing cloudiness, chance for rain late in the day.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
AN AMAZING HEAT RECORD BROKEN…
The temperature reached 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport on Tuesday, August 25th. That was the 39th day this year with a high of at least 90 degrees, which surpasses the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. This is an incredible record to break since the seasonal average is 17 days 90 or higher. Plus, records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905. That is 115 years of official record keeping!
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.