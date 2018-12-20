10AM UPDATE:
Since we last chatted, a few more things have been added to the mix for tomorrow. Let's run it down for you:
****There's a Flood Watch in effect state wide from tonight through tomorrow night****
****There's a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for all four of our Southern Counties from 6am tomorrow until 11am tomorrow morning****
****There's also a Wind Advisory in effect for Coastal Connecticut all day tomorrow****
It's going to be a stormy, wet day tomorrow, read on for more details!
TODAY, 12/20/18…
The warming trend will continue today. High pressure will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast and a southerly flow of mild air will develop. Temperatures will reach the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees despite an increase in cloud cover this afternoon.
A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for all of Connecticut from tonight through tomorrow night. Rain will overspread the state this evening, then it will become steadier and heavier after midnight. At least temperatures will remain well above freezing. Overnight lows will be close to 40 degrees. That means we don’t have to worry about any icy conditions.
FRIDAY…
Essentially, tomorrow's going to be a washout with concerns for flooding. Rain will be heavy at times and there is the possibility of some thunder. Rain will taper off to showers tomorrow night. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1-3”, but there could be even more in some locations. The heavy rain could result in localized poor drainage flooding during the day tomorrow. Although the rain will taper off tomorrow night, continued runoff could send some small streams and rivers over their banks. This is something we’ll have to watch closely since we’re not exactly sure where the heaviest bands of rain will develop. It's also going to be windy. A Wind Advisory has been posted for the shoreline of CT tomorrow.
The main storm center will track to the west of New England tomorrow. This is what meteorologists call an “inside runner”. Therefore, a strong southerly flow will push very mild air into Connecticut. Temperatures will rise through the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees! The southerly wind could gust to 30 mph or higher. The record high for December 21st is 60 degrees for both the Greater Hartford Area and Bridgeport. Both records were set in 1957. It could be very close! And don't forget, winter arrives tomorrow at 5:23 pm!
The air will remain mild Friday night. Lows will be in the 40s.
THE LAST WEEKEND BEFORE CHRISTMAS…
Weather conditions will improve, although slowly. A few showers will linger into Saturday and the sky will be mostly cloudy. However, temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The wind will turn northwesterly during the afternoon and it will become stronger.
Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and quite breezy, but not too cold for late December. Highs will be in the low and middle 40s.
CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY…
A few flurries or snow showers are possible Monday, but overall, we’ll be in good shape for the holiday. Clouds will mix with some partial sunshine Monday, Christmas Eve Day. It’ll be breezy and chilly with highs in the lower 40s. Monday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the upper teens and 20s. Tuesday, Christmas Day, will be partly to mostly sunny and seasonably cold with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The wind should be light most of the day.
WEDNESDAY...
The European Model is forecasting a light snowfall for Wednesday with a storm slipping out to sea to the south of New England. However, the GFS Model is forecasting dry, milder weather. We will keep you updated with new information over the coming days.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
