THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a beautiful day of sunshine with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s, our weather will begin to change tonight. High pressure will drift away to the east of New England and a maritime flow will transport higher moisture into the state. This evening will be pleasant with a partly cloudy sky. A sea breeze will knock temperatures down through the 50s then into the 40s. The sky will become cloudy overnight, and a brief shower is possible in parts of the state. Temperatures will bottom out in the range of 40-45.
THURSDAY…
A warm front will move up the coast tomorrow. The sky will be gray and overcast, and there will be some light rain and drizzle from time to time. Temperatures won’t rise out of the 50s due to the abundant cloud cover and an onshore flow. Plus, areas of fog may develop in the afternoon or at night as increasingly humid air flows across our cold coastal waters. The fog could become locally dense tomorrow night, especially near the coast.
FRIDAY…
A series of low pressure systems will track across the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, and the warm front will move off to the north of Connecticut. A strong southerly breeze will develop, and temperatures should reach or exceed 70 degrees away from the coast. Shoreline highs will be mostly in the 60s. Since the air will be moist and humid, the sky will be cloudy or mostly cloudy. Plus, we’ll likely see a few showers and areas of drizzle. A batch of heavier showers could arrive in the late afternoon and evening. Dense fog could persist in coastal areas much of the day.
Showers are likely Friday night, some of which will be heavy. Plus, the mild southerly breeze will hold temperatures up. Overnight lows will be close to 60 degrees. Once again, areas of dense fog could be a problem near the coast.
EASTER WEEKEND…
A cold front will slowly move across the state on Saturday. Rain is likely, and it could be heavy at times since the front will have plenty of moisture to work with. There may be a few embedded thunderstorms as well. We should begin to dry out Saturday afternoon, but showers may not end until later in the day. It’ll be another mild day with highs close to 70 degrees.
Easter Sunday won’t be nearly as wet, but with low pressure lifting northward through New England, a few showers are likely. At least a good part of the day will be rain free. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and the air will be slightly cooler with highs in the 60s expected.
NEXT WEEK…
With the area of low pressure departing, Monday is looking good! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and a southwesterly breeze will push warmer air back into the state. Temperatures should rise well into the 70s away from the coast!
Tuesday is now looking dry. The sky should be partly to mostly sunny. High pressure over Canada will push slightly cooler air southward across New England. Still, temperatures should reach the mid to upper 60s, which is quite pleasant for late April.
Wednesday should be partly to mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the low and middle 60s. The normal, or average, high for April 24th is 64 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
